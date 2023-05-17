Frost and Sullivan Institute launches Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023 for Emerging Companies Dedicated to 'Innovating to Zero'.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2023 for Emerging Companies* honors startup companies that are focused on developing innovative products and services that address global challenges while creating a positive impact on the environment, society and economy. Frost & Sullivan Institute, in partnership with Frost & Sullivan, recognizes the dedication and hard work of these emerging companies.

"At the Institute, we believe that emerging companies have the potential to make a significant contribution towards building a more sustainable future. This award recognizes and celebrates companies who are utilizing technology and innovation to develop innovative products and solutions that address global challenges, including improving access to quality education, enhancing cyber security and mitigating data leaks, generating renewable energy for businesses, etc.," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Our comprehensive and robust 8-step methodology, combined with thought leadership and global think tanks, identifies companies engaged in driving transformation towards creating a better world. Our global think tank reviews all perspectives on where and how companies improve the planet's future. Their products and services not only boost investors' confidence, but also help create a healthier global community by providing quality healthcare, reducing food waste, and eliminating carbon emissions.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging Companies. We will recognize and celebrate the 2023 emerging company award winners at our Virtual Awards Banquet in June.

*For the purpose of this award, we define Emerging Companies as companies that are 3-5 years in the market and have products/services focused on innovating global challenges to zero.

Recipients:

EESL EnergyPro Assets

Enpal

Exein

Factory OS

Fivoor

FoodDocs

Frankie

Gcooter

Gen Z

Green Labs

Greenpass

HealthHero

HUB Security

Icon Power

InstantScripts

Labenu

Lectric eBikes

Lime

Lyse Kraft

Neoom

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

