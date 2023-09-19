Frost and Sullivan Institute Honors Sustainability and Growth Trailblazers with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to present the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, an esteemed accolade honoring visionary companies that have embraced sustainability as the cornerstone of their success. These trailblazers have not only pushed the boundaries of innovation and implemented transformative strategies within their industries, but they have also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing global challenges, from climate change mitigation and decarbonization to responsible resource utilization, paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.

Rooted in performance metrics, such as achieving growth excellence, pioneering 'innovating to zero' solutions aligned with critical global priorities, optimizing the customer value chain, and propelling technological innovation, the award recipients undeniably exemplify excellence in their respective fields. Congratulations!

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards stand as a symbol of commitment that transcends the conventional norms of corporate responsibility and governance. These organizations are actively reshaping industries and societies towards a more promising and sustainable future. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these remarkable companies for their unwavering commitment to sustainable development and their role in creating opportunities that benefit all stakeholders. Their commitment to sustainable development sets a powerful precedent across all industries.," said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute takes great pleasure in congratulating all the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards 2023 winners for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries and society at large. In recognition of their remarkable achievements, these exceptional companies will be honored and celebrated at our prestigious awards banquet at Prague in November.

Recipients:

Intuit Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Justworks, Inc.

KLA Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lifepoint Health, Inc.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Lyft, Inc.

Maximus

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murphy Oil Corporation

MYR Group Inc

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

NRG Energy, Inc.

Nutrien Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Primoris Services Corporation

Pure Storage, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

RingCentral, Inc.

Roku, Inc

Salesforce, Inc

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

SAIC

Scripps Health

Seagen Inc.

ServiceNow

Snap Inc.

SnapNurse

Splunk Inc

SSR Mining

Sunrun

TD SYNNEX Corporation.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Tenneco Inc.

T‑Mobile USA, Inc.

Tourmaline.

The Trade Desk

Trex Company, Inc

Tyler Technologies

Uber Technologies Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc.

Veeva Systems

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

Westlake Corporation

Whitecap Resources Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Worldwide Express

Zendesk

Zillow Group, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

