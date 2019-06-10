Frost & Sullivan Welcomes Nominations for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

Utilities achieving sustainability through recent and successful technology implementation are welcome to apply for the honor

SANTA CLARA, California, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to recognize utilities' commitment to significantly reducing wasted energy and water, Frost & Sullivan invites electric, gas and water utility companies as well as cities that epitomize sustainability and innovation to nominate their achievements for the Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards, powered by Frost & Sullivan.

"The Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards recognize our most resourceful customers as they make an impact in limiting the waste of energy and water," said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. "These awards acknowledge and promote how utilities and cities are creating a more resourceful world and hope to inspire others to follow suit."

The unique and distinguished Excellence Awards categories include:

Excellence in Resourcefulness –Energy: This Excellence in Resourcefulness award recognizes either an IoU or municipal's ability to conduct successful technology implementation and behavioral change, producing results in reducing significant waste of electricity.

For the selection process, Frost & Sullivan will conduct in-depth research in addition to a round of interviews and evaluate utilities and cities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal and business impact, for each category.

Indicators for societal impact include improving customer awareness and participation; enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs; and yielding impressive waste reduction results that benefit the overall served community.

Business impact indicators include drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation; achieving operational effectiveness as a result of a successful strategy for sustainability; and strengthening a utility or city's brand image as a leader for sustainability.

"This is our fourth year in a row that we have partnered with Itron Utility Week to analyze and highlight best practices for conserving energy and water through the assistance of IoT-enabled technologies such as demand response and advanced metering infrastructure," said Farah Saeed, research director | digital grids at Frost & Sullivan.

Nominations may be submitted through July 29, 2019. Nominees will be contacted by Frost & Sullivan for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners of each category will be honored and presented with their awards at Itron's premier event, Itron Utility Week, October 11 in Marco Island, Florida.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

