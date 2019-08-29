Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Honors the Top Companies in the Region
29 Aug, 2019, 15:00 BST
SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 29 August at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the Asia-Pacific Best Practices awards have been consistently identifying and recognizing the best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in various industries.
"Through this initiative, we hope that the recognition will encourage companies in the region to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize these companies for their strategic ideas that drive corporate growth amidst the evolving business landscape," he added.
Zoom Video Communications, Singtel, Arkadin, Huawei and True Corporations were amongst the companies honored.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
|
ASIA-PACIFIC
|
Asia-Pacific Enterprise Collaboration Product Line
|
ARKADIN CLOUD
|
Asia-Pacific IoT Vendor of the Year
|
BOSCH SOFTWARE
|
Asia-Pacific Smart City Infrastructure Technology Vendor
|
CISCO SYSTEMS
|
Asia-Pacific Cloud UCaaS Platform Provider of the Year
|
CISCO WEBEX CALLING
|
Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Competitive
|
CITIC TELECOM CPC
|
Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Provider of the Year
|
EQUINIX
|
Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints Market
|
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO.,
|
Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
|
IMPERVA
|
Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year
|
NEC CORPORATION
|
Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year
|
NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY
|
Asia-Pacific IoT Service Provider of the Year
|
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
|
Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of
|
PALO ALTO NETWORKS
|
Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Vendor of the Year
|
PULSE SECURE
|
Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Provider of the year
|
RACKSPACE
|
Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year
|
SINGTEL
|
Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
|
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
|
Asia-Pacific Managed SD WAN Service Provider of the
|
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
|
Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider
|
TELEPERFORMANCE
|
Asia-Pacific Telecom Service Provider of the Year
|
TRUE CORPORATION PCL
|
Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
|
TRUEMOVE H
|
Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Visionary Innovation
|
UNITED IMAGING HEALTHCARE
|
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions
|
VERINT SYSTEMS
|
Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the
|
ZOOM VIDEO
|
COUNTRY
|
Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
|
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.
|
Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
|
SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.
|
Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience -
|
CIMB
|
Malaysia Accounting Software on Cloud Provider of the
|
SAGE SOFTWARE ASIA PTE
|
Malaysia BPO Services Provider of the Year
|
STARTEK & AEGIS (BPO
|
Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year
|
TMC FERTILITY & WOMEN'S
|
Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year
|
SINGTEL
|
Singapore Managed IT Infrastructure Services Provider of
|
NEC ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
