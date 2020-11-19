Frost & Sullivan Reveals Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021
19 Nov, 2020, 20:20 GMT
Energy experts have outlined key areas expected to transform the industry next year
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy and environment (E&E) industry is going through an unprecedented transformation driven by innovation and disruptive business models. The advent of greener, smarter, and more connected products and services will transform our society into a digital and sustainable domain, offering enhanced efficiency, environmental performance, productivity, flexibility, and profitability.
However, in the wake of COVID-19, many companies in the energy sector are struggling with pricing pressures, commoditization, and industry disruption. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.
Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:
- Energy transformation
- Sustainability and circular economy
- Smart and cognitive buildings
- Electrification of transport, mobility, heating, and industrial processes
- New service-based business models
