Frost & Sullivan Reveals How to Leverage Digitization of the Global Vehicle Aftermarket to Gain a Competitive Advantage

Join Frost & Sullivan's aftermarket experts Anuj Monga and Stephen Spivey , along with Ben Johnson , Director of Product Management for Mitchell1, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Global Automotive Aftermarket: Strategies for Revenue Generation & Growth, " on June 8 at 10 a.m. CST . In this webinar, discover how market participants can leverage the digitization of the customer journey for parts and services retail and understand the online and offline integration challenges.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/5su

Aftermarket growth will focus on investment in new service programs involving advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor replacement and re-calibration, as well as preparing for EV servicing opportunities. In addition, the emergence of new product categories from evolving functional technologies and alternate powertrain systems will bolster aftermarket activity.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Examine the impact of COVID-19, particularly looking at the factors that contributed to the decline in demand for replacement parts and accessories in 2020.

in 2020. Gain an understanding of the evolution of the aftermarket by exploring how market participants are rethinking their growth strategies and business models to diversify revenue streams.

and Explore the disruptions in in-vehicle technology and the opportunities in servicing electric and autonomous vehicles brought on by rising technology adoption.

and the opportunities in brought on by rising technology adoption. Identify new business models and other revenue streams, mainly by digitizing offering and fulfillment programs to expand the customer base and enhance customer experiences.

The event will be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain

Frost & Sullivan

P: +60192657808

E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan