Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RingCentral as Innovation Leader in the European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry

The European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market is evolving as the COVID-19 pandemic further re-enforces the need for flexibility in technology consumption as well as delivery of services independent of user location, network, and devices. Provider consolidation via mergers and acquisitions is reshaping the competitive landscape and shifting power to the more innovative and agile market participants. Provider success will also be determined by service security, reliability, scalability, and extensibility, which impact customer satisfaction and retention.

"Strong partnerships with key industry participants, highly effective sales strategy, and a well-rounded UCaaS portfolio are propelling RingCentral's accelerated growth in the European region," explained Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "What differentiates RingCentral from other UCaaS providers are its competitively packaged and priced solution bundles, a collaborative user experience, and advanced features such as SMS, analytics tools, video and web conferencing, and webinar services."

RingCentral is using state-of-the-art cloud technology that enables rapid innovation, making it agile to changing market conditions and adversities. Moreover, RingCentral's already-strong presence in North America and advancement in Europe make it well-positioned for global expansion to tap into a larger addressable market and compete against global competitors.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar report on the European UCaaS market," said Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer at RingCentral. "Our dedication to innovation is showcased in our customer-oriented service bundles and attention to our diverse customer base. This recognition is a testament to our core focus on delivering impactful communication solutions at times of rising remote work and employee mobility across the globe."

RingCentral has fueled its success within the European hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market through the Global Office solution, which enables RingCentral to effectively support multinational businesses with European operations, regardless of their domicile. RingCentral is poised for further growth acceleration by:

Using flexible cloud technology and a proprietary platform that enable cost-effective scalability.

Constantly enhancing customer value by adding new features and capabilities to its flagship RingCentral Office solution.

Focusing on the mid-market and enterprise customer segments, consequently reducing churn.

Developing novel partnerships with leading industry participants.

Frost Radar in the European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 20 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

