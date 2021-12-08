Frost & Sullivan recognizes Netcracker with 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Award for Enabling Communication Service Providers with Its Cloud-Native, Full-Stack BSS/OSS Solution

Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS Portfolio helps CSPs reduce complexity, innovate faster, and significantly alleviate deployment and operational costs.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently evaluated the global Operations Support Systems (OSS)/Business Support Systems (BSS) market, and based on its findings, recognizes Netcracker Technology with the 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Award.

Netcracker's innovative solution closes the gap between customers' needs and the available market solutions, helping CSPs thrive as the industry moves into the 5G era. In addition, the solution enables CSPs to optimize the return on investment (ROI) and increase revenue for customers. Available in modular or suite options, the solution allows ecosystem partners to modify products and services on the fly, potentially expanding their B2B2X market. Moreover, the updates allow CSPs that offer a wide range of products and services to extend their customer loyalty programs to any listing. Ultimately, CSPs deliver results and monetize their business models as they move forward in a highly competitive environment.

Netcracker's solution helps CSPs recover from the COVID-19 crisis and turn it into an opportunity for greater change. With its future-ready innovative solution, Netcracker supports CSPs in becoming a one-stop shop for solutions tailored to pandemic-specific requirements.

The Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS suite enables CSPs to achieve the most out of their business models through multi-cloud deployments, full-scale automation, enhanced customer engagement, and new market creation. CSPs can capitalize on the platform to win more business from the supply chain; enhance platform security, even on the public cloud; and enable analytics. In addition, the platform can help with customer acquisition and retention.

According to Mei Lee Quah, an associate director in ICT Research, "Netcracker's practical approach to addressing unmet needs is helping customers deliver cutting-edge, innovative solutions faster with better long-tail monetization in increasingly competitive and challenging markets, contributing to global and technology wins in the OSS/BSS space. With its unique and innovative solutions and capabilities, Netcracker will undoubtedly continue its legacy as a strong player in the market by helping CSPs thrive as the industry moves into the 5G era.

"Netcracker is honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Award for our Digital BSS/OSS Portfolio of products and services," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "This prestigious recognition validates the work we are doing with operators around the world to help them bring digital services to market and monetize them quickly, deliver a digital-first omnichannel customer experience and support rich partner ecosystems that support the full range of cloud environments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

