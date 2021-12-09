Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2021 Best Practices Awards

"Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices Awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. These leaders identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "I'm delighted to congratulate all of our deserving winners for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others as well."

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards include the following:

Alvaria - 2021 North American Outbound Campaign Management Customer Value Leadership Award

ABB - 2021 Global Intelligent Buildings Product Leadership Award

Algolux - 2021 North American Computer Vision Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Almac Group - 2020 Global Just-in-time Manufacturing Solution for Clinical Trial Supply Company of the Year Award

Apogee Interactive, Inc. - 2021 North American Energy Analytics Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Augury - 2021 Global AI-based Machine Health-as-a-Service Product Leadership Award

Donaldson Company, Inc. - 2021 North American Class 4–8 Truck Filters Customer Value Leadership Award

EcoEnergy Insights - 2020 Global Artificial Intelligence-driven Building Technologies Customer Value Leadership Award

Excool - 2021 Global Data Centre Cooling Customer Value Leadership Award

Genesys - 2021 Latin American Cloud Contact Center Company of the Year Award

Gentex Corporation - 2020 North American Powered Air Purifying Respiratory Protection Equipment New Product Innovation Award

Glance - 2021 Global Visual Engagement Product Leadership Award

Logitech - 2021 Global Global Video Conferencing Devices Market Leadership Award

LUMEN - 2021 United States Next Generation 911 Enabling Platform Leadership Award

Netcracker Technology - 2021 Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Optum - 2021 North American Population Health Management Company of the Year Award

Quantiphi - 2021 North American Artificial Intelligence Services in the Public Sector Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

RapidAI - 2020 Global Intelligent Imaging Analysis Systems Growth, Innovation, & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Sensative AB - 2021 European Internet of Things Sensors Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Siemens Digital Industries Software - 2020 Global Digital Transformation Market Leadership Award

Stericycle Communication Solutions - 2021 North American Patient Engagement Customer Value Leadership Award

Tata Communications Transformation Services - 2021 Global Telecommunications Digital Transformation Customer Value Leadership Award

Telewave - 2020 North American Duplexer for Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems New Product Innovation Award

VMware, Inc. - 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Market Leadership Award

Vyopta - 2021 Global UC Performance Management and Meeting Insights Customer Value Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years , Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

