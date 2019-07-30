Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Glassbox for the Digital Customer Experience Orchestration Value it Provides to Enterprises

"Glassbox empowers Enterprises with unique insights to turn information into actionable real-time intelligence, which directly influences a business's bottom line," said Chen Yakar, Consulting Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Also, the company's solution upholds the highest standards of cyber security with single-tenant cloud, hybrid, or on-premise deployments. These standards enable customers to comply with digital regulations in general—and, in particular, with General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) —as the solution allows customer to store all information about users' journeys for up to seven years, according to privacy regulations."

A vital part of Glassbox's platform is its DBA solution, which utilizes a suite of technologies and features to deliver insights, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to identify issues proactively and alert DBA users with automatically generated customer behavioral insights in real time. The platform, which is quickly and easily deployed, automatically captures every single tap, swipe, click, or mouse movement, thus automatically indexing the data to create reports using free-text search.

Glassbox's DBA platform enables users to visualize in real time a map of the most common journeys on its digital channels and provides automatic insights with regards to anomalies and customer struggles that are impacting the customer experience at every stage of the digital visit. This automated journey mapping is captured for each session, meaning a client can reconstruct a visitor's actions on all of the organization's digital channels, thereby providing valuable information about what customers are struggling with on the website or mobile app. Furthermore, Glassbox enables users to measure the business impact of each event generated through its Cashbox feature, thereby allowing users to prioritize issues with a significant impact on the bottom line.

"The DBA solution captures areas for optimization and areas of user struggles across all layers of the online platform, from the back-end app code to front-end menu options," noted Yakar. "Glassbox's customer service philosophy to educate customers in gaining the maximum utility from the solution and its role as a GDPR compliance leader testify to the added value the company provides, in addition to its invaluable core technology."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

