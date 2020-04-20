Frost & Sullivan Projects Biosolids Management to Expand Class A Capabilities as Traditional Outlets Reach Limits

"Urban and suburban locations are likely to generate the largest revenues but opportunity will exist across North America. Market participants will need specific strategies to compete on services, technologies, and business models," said Seth Cutler, Sustainability and Circular Resource Economy Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan . "Technologies such as thermal hydrolysis , advanced drying , and co-digestion , which improve efficiency in dewatering , energy use, and energy capture, will continue to gain acceptance in the market."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, North American Biosolids Management Market, Forecast to 2024, examines the segments of Class A, Class B, landfill, and incineration. It studies market and growth dynamics and forecasts a growth pipeline, identifies opportunities in vision and strategy, and covers brand and demand. It also examines the potential for market stakeholders such as service providers, equipment manufacturers, and biosolids facility operators.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/42i

"While Class B biosolids also fall into the beneficial reuse category, concerns over polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination make many site owners apprehensive about large-scale land applications. Market participants need to adopt local strategies to align with customer needs," noted Cutler. "Developing rental and containerized solutions will help open new opportunities in more remote locations and for scalable needs and temporary agreements."

Furthermore, financing options, as well as strategic acquisitions, will create growth opportunities by aiding geographic entry, broader portfolios, and smoother value chain management. Other strategies that participants could adopt include:

Partnering with fertilizer companies, creating new marketing and branding strategies, and developing new applications for these volumes.

, creating new marketing and branding strategies, and developing new applications for these volumes. Building out containerized offerings to acquire new customers and enhance relationships with existing clients that may be open to adopting more services and new functionalities.

Identifying the technologies, products, and services that are available and plug any gaps that may exist.

Comparing value proposition against biosolids outlet demand and regional trends in North America to determine the local markets that best align with their offerings.

demand and regional trends in to determine the local markets that best align with their offerings. Forging partnerships to develop an internal business case to gain or expand offerings and capabilities.

North American Biosolids Management Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Environment & Water Growth Partnership Service program.

