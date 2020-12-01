Frost & Sullivan Profiles Bright Pattern as a Top Vendor in Latest Contact Center Software Report

Bright Pattern, leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, recognized by Frost & Sullivan for innovation in Omnichannel, AI, and IT Service Management functionality

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern announced its placement as a top vendor in the latest Frost & Sullivan Contact Center Software Buyers Guide for the second consecutive year. Coming off of a record growth year for Bright Pattern with over 100% bookings growth, the company is being recognized for its omnichannel conversations capability, omnichannel quality management, ease of use, customer satisfaction, reliability, AI innovation, and its new omnichannel interaction platform for IT Service Management.

"We are honored to be featured in the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Contact Center Software Buyers Guide as a leading contact center vendor for the second year in a row. This recognition is further validation of our omnichannel contact center solution with their report noting our industry-leading ease-of-use and true omnichannel capabilities, both for omnichannel customer conversations and omnichannel quality management," said Michael McCloskey, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Pattern.

Bright Pattern strengths as recognized by Frost & Sullivan include:

Breadth of Platform Capabilities

All channels are native to the platform, enabling true omnichannel conversations and omnichannel quality management.

Bright Pattern is one of the first providers to offer customer service messaging apps, particularly in an omnichannel environment.

Out-of-box integrations to CRMs and applications like Microsoft Teams for remote agents

Ease of Use/Deployment and Industry-Leading Availability

Due to the simplicity of the platform, Bright Pattern offers low license costs and professional services at a fraction of the cost of many other cloud-based vendors.

Bright Pattern provides 100% global availability and an active-active topology that can support up to 10,000 plus concurrent users in a single instance.

On the fly upgrades with no downtime to users.

One of the first cloud-agnostic platforms allowing the customer to utilize Amazon, Azure, or other data centers.

High Customer Rankings/Customer-Focused Development

For two consecutive years on Capterra, G2 Crowd, and other "not for pay" customer review sites, Bright Pattern customers rank the company higher than virtually every other cloud contact center, in categories from customer support to feature content. In winter 2019, G2 Crowd noted that Bright Pattern had the highest ROI in the industry per customer reviews and fastest time to deploy at half the industry average.

A customer and partner-led organization, Bright Pattern's R&D is heavily driven by customer/partner feedback. For instance, its recently launched QM product saw 80 top feature requests from partners.

The buyers guide also provided customer recommendations, in which Bright Pattern was recommended as the best fit for companies looking for an omnichannel contact center solution, contact center artificial intelligence, and omnichannel communications for IT Service Management:

Omnichannel: "Companies looking at emerging channels such as messengers or mobile capabilities such as chat, video chat, or document sharing within their app into their customer care organizations would do well to look at Bright Pattern."

"Companies looking at emerging channels such as messengers or mobile capabilities such as chat, video chat, or document sharing within their app into their customer care organizations would do well to look at Bright Pattern." Artificial Intelligence: "For companies that are looking to infuse AI into customer contact, Bright Pattern's Bright AI provides a plethora of choices as to how to do so, [including] integration with RPA vendors, intelligent bots, and messaging applications. In fact, the various technologies can easily be combined (e.g., creating a messaging application that provides instant access to a chatbot for assistance)."

"For companies that are looking to infuse AI into customer contact, Bright Pattern's Bright AI provides a plethora of choices as to how to do so, [including] integration with RPA vendors, intelligent bots, and messaging applications. In fact, the various technologies can easily be combined (e.g., creating a messaging application that provides instant access to a chatbot for assistance)." ITSM and Service Management Enrichment: "For companies that want to extend investments in legacy service management platforms yet enrich service management through AI and automation, Bright Pattern for Service Management would be a good fit and provide solid ROI."

Bright Pattern is the simplest, most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center with the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy in the industry (half the industry average). Bright Pattern ranked #1 for Interoperability, #1 for Platform Functionality, and #1 for Hosting Reliability and Scalability in the Omdia Buyer's Guide . Bright Pattern outranked Five9, NICE inContact, Avaya, Aspect, and 8x8 as a leading provider in the 2020 G2 Crowd Report, and was a leader in the 2020 Call Center Software FrontRunners Quadrant with customer ratings higher than Five9, Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, RingCentral, and Talkdesk. Additionally, Bright Pattern was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its omnichannel, AI, and ITSM capabilities, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

