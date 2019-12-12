Frost & Sullivan Presents the Evolving Urban Air Mobility Landscape Up to 2040

"The United Arab Emirates (UAE), New Zealand, and Singapore are expected to be the first adopters of air taxis, while Brazil and Mexico, too, will be early adopters by leveraging their helicopter taxi expertise," said Joe Praveen Vijayakumar, Mobility Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Globally, almost 50 cities are considering the feasibility of UAM, and most of the applications are focused on cargo drones, which will eventually open up the market for passenger UAM vehicles."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Analysis of Urban Air Mobility and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape, 2019, studies the current trends in the UAM market and how they are likely to evolve. It assesses the need for these vehicles, vehicle models, application areas, key players for inter- and intra-city taxi services, and presents strategic recommendations. It analyzes the potential for air taxi services in the future and the supporting ecosystem required.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3x2

"Safety, noise levels from propulsion, infrastructure for landing and take-off in urban areas, and favorable regulations will be key focus areas for the commercialization of air taxis," noted Vijayakumar. "Original equipment manufacturers will be looking to especially invest in hybrid fuel systems, lightweight high-strength composite materials, and alternative energy sources such as solar and lightweight high-capacity batteries to achieve fuel efficiency and longer range."

With the increase in the number of UAM vehicles, there will be a range of growth opportunities for support services such as pilot training, servicing, repairing, and maintenance. UAM companies can optimally tap the market by:

Incorporating multiple fail-safe mechanisms in their vehicles to instill confidence in potential passengers.

Collaborating with companies developing innovative next-generation rotors and propellers that can muzzle sound.

and that can muzzle sound. Establishing the support infrastructure, including landing and take-off stations, passenger waiting lounges , and landing pads , in residential buildings.

, and , in residential buildings. Developing internal cybersecurity capabilities or acquiring cybersecurity start-ups to safeguard their vehicles.

Analysis of Urban Air Mobility and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape, 2019 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Analysis of Urban Air Mobility and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape, 2019

MEE6-18

Contact:

Francesca Valente

P: +1 210 348 1012

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan