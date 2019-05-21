Frost & Sullivan Praises Sentryo for ICS CyberVision, Its Industrial Cybersecurity Platform

"Sentryo's ICS CyberVision is an advanced asset inventory, network monitoring, and threat intelligence platform. It enables enterprises to ensure continuity, resilience and safety of their industrial operations while preventing possible cyberattacks," said Nandini Natarajan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It automatically profiles assets and communication flows using a unique 'universal OT language' in the form of tags, which describe in plain text what each asset is doing. ICS CyberVision gives anyone immediate insights into an asset's role and behaviours; it offers many different analytic views leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms to let users deep-dive into the vast amount of data a typical industrial control system can generate. Sentryo makes it easy to see important or relevant information."

Sentryo's platform uses deep packet inspection (DPI) to extract information from communications among industrial assets with no risk to critical ICS or OT systems. This DPI engine is deployed through a unique edge computing architecture as it can run either on Sentryo sensor appliances or on network equipment that are already installed. Thus, Sentryo can embed visibility and cybersecurity features in the industrial network rather than deploying an out-of-band monitoring network.

ICS CyberVision also uses machine learning techniques to model the reference behaviour of the industrial network and automatically detects deviations that could either be warning signs of an attack or just the effect of equipment malfunction. It integrates with IT security solutions such as security information and event management (SIEM) and firewalls to enable experts to correlate IT and OT events and automate remediation.

"Sentryo brings innovative technologies to this new market of industrial cybersecurity. It also focuses on building strong relationships with customers to help them build and run their OT cybersecurity project. The ICS CyberVision platform comes in various configurations designed to match the maturity of each customer and the solution can be deployed by leading system integrators around the world. Sentryo also offers a Threat Intelligence service to raise customers' knowledge on OT cybersecurity and organises regular workshops and webinars for customers to share best practices," noted Natarajan. "Sentryo is expected to grow faster than the industry, expand its global footprint, and emerge a highly competitive player."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention, and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sentryo SAS

Sentryo is the pioneer in solutions dedicated to managing the cyber risk of M2M networks and industrial control systems. Sentryo's ICS CyberVision empowers operation engineers as the front line of defense to ensure integrity, continuity and security of their industrial processes. It leverages unique AI algorithms to give them comprehensive visibility on their industrial assets so they can easily identify vulnerabilities, detect anomalies in real time and work with IT to fight cyber-attacks. Sentryo's ICS CyberVision is used every day by large corporations in the energy, manufacturing and transportation markets. Sentryo is headquartered in France and has a worldwide presence including offices and partners in Europe, North and South America, Middle-East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.sentryo.net

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

