Frost & Sullivan Outlines Five Key Growth Opportunities in the Middle East ICT Market

With rising demand for technologies, including AI, machine learning, and IoT, the Middle East ICT market is expected to reach $95.05 billion by 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the emphasis on reducing dependency on the oil industry, several Middle Eastern countries are formulating strategies to boost the contribution of the Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) market to the gross domestic product (GDP). Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Innovative Business Models Spur Growth of Middle East ICT Market, Outlook 2021, finds that governments' digital transformation initiatives and enterprises' acceptance of disruptive technologies catalyze the Middle East ICT market growth. As a result, it is expected to reach $95.05 billion by 2025 from $84.23 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5um

"Rising demand for technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and internet of things (IoT), will drive market growth," said Shibapriya Saha, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "5G, classrooms of the future, eGovernance, next-generation healthcare, smart cities, smart mobility, and smart tourism are key focus areas for governments and enterprises."

Saha added: "As enterprises in the Middle East move to the cloud-based model, the region will become one of the most profitable markets for global cloud and data center providers. Industry and technology convergence is redefining organizational boundaries, and the focus is on developing innovative, cross-industry business models, such as FinTech (financial services), EdTech (education), and MarTech (marketing)."

To tap into lucrative growth prospects, market participants should focus on five key areas:

5G: 5G networks' ability to provide massive machine-type communication will accelerate its adoption in the GCC IoT/M2M (machine to machine) industry and will support use cases such as connected cars, grid management, fleet management, utility meter reading, and track-and-trace systems for logistics.

5G networks' ability to provide massive machine-type communication will accelerate its adoption in the GCC IoT/M2M (machine to machine) industry and will support use cases such as connected cars, grid management, fleet management, utility meter reading, and track-and-trace systems for logistics. IoT: The adoption of IoT will primarily be driven by the manufacturing and industrial sectors as they look toward adopting and implementing concepts such as Industry 4.0 and predictive maintenance.

The adoption of IoT will primarily be driven by the manufacturing and industrial sectors as they look toward adopting and implementing concepts such as Industry 4.0 and predictive maintenance. AI: Banking, retail, and healthcare are expected to be the forerunners in the large-scale adoption of AI in the Middle East . These are labor-intensive sectors and will provide immense scope for industrial automation.

Banking, retail, and healthcare are expected to be the forerunners in the large-scale adoption of AI in the . These are labor-intensive sectors and will provide immense scope for industrial automation. Cybersecurity: Business risks associated with cyber-attacks and the consequent negative impact on enterprises' brand value and perception will drive future cybersecurity investment in the Middle East .

Business risks associated with cyber-attacks and the consequent negative impact on enterprises' brand value and perception will drive future cybersecurity investment in the . Gaming and eSports: The growing consumer appetite for on-the-go gaming and the surge in in-app micro-transactions will support the development and the transformation of the eSports and gaming industry in the region.

Innovative Business Models Spur Growth of Middle East ICT Market, Outlook 2021 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Global Information and Communications Technologies Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Innovative Business Models Spur Growth of Middle East ICT Market, Outlook 2021

PB97-72

Contact:

Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications

P: +91 44 6681 4412

E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan