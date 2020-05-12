Frost & Sullivan Names 11 Industry Leaders in the Global Big Data Market

To learn more about the Global Big Data Analytics Market, 2020 Frost Radar, please visit: http://frost.ly/43k

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has provided research and analysis on the Big Data Analytics industry to help investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, and new business models.

This recently released Radar provides a benchmark of over 30 companies in the global Big Data Analytics industry to determine the top 11 industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for partnerships, and ripe for investment. The businesses are recognized in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected increase rates, strengths and on how companies can be more effective in the future.

The following organizations were profiled: SAS, IBM, Qlik, Splunk, Tableau, TIBCO, FICO, SAP, Alteryx, MicroStrategy, and Palantir.

Key takeaways

Better understand the growth environment from the perspective of industry experts

Gain insight into organizations recognized for leveraging best practices to shape the future of the industry

Benefit from a comprehensive analysis of the companies plotted on the Radar

Receive best practices on how the intelligence in the Radar can be leveraged by the Board of Directors, the CEO's growth team, customers, and more

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

