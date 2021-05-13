Frost & Sullivan Monitors Increasing Adoption of Telematics in Connected Trucks in Indonesia

For further information on this analysis, Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market, please visit: http://frost.ly/5mj

"Indonesian businesses have adopted telematics for various functions with a majority opting for hardware that can communicate and transfer data," said Krishna Chaithanya, Senior Industry Analyst—Connected Fleet, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. "Telematics offer accurate data without requiring users to communicate with drivers, and access is available through various devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This allows companies to remotely manage their fleet and ensure efficient operation while addressing operational challenges such as compliance, safety, and cost-savings."

Chaithanya added: "Most companies in Indonesia prefer third-party service providers due to ease of solution availability on top of the highly fragmented market with over 30 players. Therefore, the market is ripe for service providers as well as OEMs to leverage growth opportunities in new business models based on industry and consumer needs, geographic expansion into other regions of Indonesia, and strategic partnerships with software companies to build a strong product portfolio."

Companies are most interested in the telematics features geared toward safe driving analysis and vehicle durability. Key findings include:

When selecting a telematics system, the most important criteria are product reliability , its ability to fulfill operational challenges and track real-time data, followed by compliance, safety, and cost-savings.

, its ability to fulfill operational challenges and track real-time data, followed by compliance, safety, and cost-savings. Telematics solutions are mainly installed in transport (93%), transport & logistics (79%) and postal & delivery (50%) in vehicles that are older than 10 years and operate long distances. The top three usages of vehicle-related features in telematics are vehicle inspection reminder (88%), vehicle malfunction alert (86%), and vehicle maintenance alert (85%).

(93%), (79%) and (50%) in vehicles that are older than 10 years and operate long distances. The top three usages of vehicle-related features in telematics are (88%), (86%), and (85%). Currently, 65% of companies employ on-demand operation patterns and flexible routes , led by transport and logistics companies.

and , led by transport and logistics companies. Currently, 88% of companies use telematics solutions as a standard function with set features, while 12% are using customized features.

Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses is available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future. A total of 17 companies and 4,252 vehicle operators in Indonesia were surveyed for this study.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market

K5C9

Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain

Global Corporate Communications

E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan