Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Symposium Explores How Automakers are Future-Proofing their Portfolios by Embracing Connected, Electric, and Autonomous Technologies

Electric vehicles (EVs) account for a progressively greater share of automakers' vehicle portfolios. Strict regulations and customer expectations for more environmentally friendly and efficient vehicles are providing an impetus to this trend.

The industry is fast approaching a tipping point where EVs are no longer viewed as being niche, unique vehicle platforms but can be introduced across automakers' vehicle line-ups. However, for this to materialise as envisaged, identifying the right vehicle platform strategy, chassis technologies, and battery chemistries will be crucial.

"Platform strategies are a hot-button topic at the moment with automakers having the choice of three possible approaches: altering their current platforms to introduce electrification, developing flexible platforms that can house multiple powertrain options, or creating dedicated EV platforms," explained Benny Daniel, Vice President, Consulting, for Frost & Sullivan's Mobility practice. "The final choice will be based on their vehicle portfolios and annual vehicle sales."

Simultaneously, customer expectations that their digital lifestyle choices will be mirrored in their vehicles are intensifying. This is spurring automakers to look beyond applications related to in-vehicle safety and convenience towards providing a more comprehensive, immersive digital experience.

To this end, automakers are seeking partnerships with technology companies outside the traditional value chain. The inherent danger here is that, over a period of time, they could lose their preeminent position in the automotive value chain and instead be relegated to becoming system suppliers to mobility and technology companies. To neutralise this threat, automakers will need to adopt a more customer-centric approach to vehicle design and value creation.

The third spoke in the wheel—autonomous—is often hailed as the answer to a host of urban mobility challenges. The successful real-world implementation of autonomous vehicles will depend on devising an effective solution that is safe, convenient, and cost-effective. However, system development for autonomous vehicles is challenging, especially if the aim is to scale it to multiple business models and regions.

"Cost synergies will force OEMs to focus either on deploying autonomous technology across both ownership and usership business models or, if they do not have the capabilities to run these two revenue streams in parallel, to outsource the technology development or licence it to other providers," said Daniel. "This will be the only cost-effective way to scale autonomous development."

Overall, automakers and technology players will have to make critical decisions regarding the right platforms and use cases for connectivity, electrification and autonomous technologies. Their success and the smooth transition of the industry into a new era of mobility will depend on this.

