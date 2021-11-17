Frost & Sullivan Identifies the Top 6 Growth Opportunities for US Healthcare Cybersecurity

Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal Koustav Chatterjee and Fortinet Chief Information Security Officer Troy Ament invite you to the upcoming Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Top 6 Growth Opportunities for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry," on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. EST . The briefing will dive into the transformational shift to automate security oversight in healthcare.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/6no

Attend this briefing to:

Understand the use of cognitive unified endpoint management (UEM) to identify and resolve root causes of cyberattacks.

Examine the importance of secure cloud compatibility of all application programming interface (API) enforcements to ensure seamless digital transformation.

Learn about storing on-device and internet of medical things (IoMT)-generated data on a dedicated data lake to optimize protection.

Discover how to protect virtual care ecosystems with inherent security architecture.

Identify how to leverage third-party security and risk advisory services to manage IoMT and medical devices.

Ensure cognitive patient identity and access management on the cloud.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691096/FS_GOB.jpg

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan