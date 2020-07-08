Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations in Asia-Pacific in an Inaugural Virtual Ceremony for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Automotive

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Sapan Agarwal, Vice President Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said that the best practice awards are aimed at motivating firms to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence year after year. "We applaud companies that have continued to push the boundaries and have demonstrated excellence in their industries. Frost & Sullivan awards are strong accolades to the good work and a reminder to all industry players that business performance benchmarks have now been raised for everyone," he said.

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.



Recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Award Titles & Category Award Recipients Regional titles 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award Avance Clinical Pty Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific Industrial Process Safety Systems Product Line Strategy Leadership Award HIMA 2020 Asia-Pacific Lithium Titanium Oxide (LTO) Battery Technology Innovation Award LiRON LIB Power Pte Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific Metal Detectable Nitrile Gloves for the Food Industry New Product Innovation Award Smart Glove National titles 2020 Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year DCI Indonesia 2020 Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year Alam Flora Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year AVAYA 2020 Malaysia Home Air Purifier Product Line Strategy Leadership Award CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year ERS Energy Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Energy Management Solutions New Product Innovation Award Maevi Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year UEM Edgenta Berhad 2020 Malaysia Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award UOA Development Bhd 2020 Thailand Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Advanced Info Service PLC 2020 Thailand IOT Service Provider of the Year Advanced Info Service PLC 2020 Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year One to One Contacts

