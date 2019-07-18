Frost & Sullivan Honors Industry Leaders for Best Practices in Innovation and Leadership

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Our Awards program has now been in existence for more than fifteen years," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "These Awards come from the rigor used by our talented team of 2,000 thought leaders from over 50 global offices working with over 200,000 clients, to locate the best."

Awarded companies included:

Accenture – 2019 Global Video Managed Services Growth, Innovation and Leadership Frost Radar Award

AdTheorent – 2019 North American Digital Advertising Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Afiniti – 2019 Global AI-Powered Customer Routing Solutions for Contact Centers Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

AfriDOKTA – 2018 African Mobile Health Customer Value Leadership Award

Agero – 2019 North American Driver Safety Solutions Product Leadership Award

Agfa NV – 2019 Global Multipurpose Digital Radiography Systems New Product Innovation Award

Armis – 2019 North American Enterprise Internet of Things Device Security Technology Innovation Award

BriefCam – 2019 North American Surveillance Analytics Solutions Technology Innovation Award

BurstIQ – 2019 North American Healthcare Data Management Technology Innovation Award

CarLabs.ai – 2019 North American Advanced Automotive Conversational Platform Technology Innovation Award

CenturyLink – 2019 North American Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms Product Leadership Award

Cisco – 2018 Global Unified Communications Company of the Year Award

Clinc – 2019 North American Artificial Intelligence for FinTech Technology Leadership Award

Comcast – 2019 North American Telecommunications Industry Customer Service Leadership Award

ComplianceQuest – 2019 North American Cloud-based Enterprise Quality Management System Customer Value Leadership Award

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. – 2019 North American Next Generation 9-1-1 Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Divvy – 2019 North American Expense Accounting Software Growth Excellence Leadership Award

DrFirst, Inc. – 2019 North American Secure Text Messaging for Care Collaboration Enabling Technology Leadership Award

ECi Software Solutions – 2019 North American ERP for SMB Discrete Manufacturing Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

ELICO Ltd. – 2019 Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award

Enlighted – 2019 North American Smart Lighting New Product Innovation Award

Entrust Datacard – 2019 North American IoT Cybersecurity Product Leadership Award

First Light Diagnostics – 2019 North American Rapid Diagnostics Technology Innovation Award

FORCAM – 2019 Global IIoT Platform for Smart Manufacturing Product Leadership Award

Genesys – 2019 North American Contact Center Company of the Year Award

Gyrafalcon Technology Inc. – 2019 North American AI Accelerator Chips New Product Innovation Award

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – 2018 Latin American Operations Support Systems Technology Solutions Company of the Year Award

HubSpot – 2019 Global Marketing Automation Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award

IBM – 2019 Global Private Cloud Product Leadership Award

IBM – 2019 Global Cloud Object Storage Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

KM² Solutions – 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

League Inc. – 2019 North American InsurTech, Health and Wellness Customer Value Leadership Award

Lumiseek – 2019 Global Business Platform Services for Research and Commercialization of Oncology Products Technology Innovation Award

Measure – 2019 Global Drone Services Provider Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

Medicomp Systems – 2019 North American Clinical Decision Support Customer Value Leadership Award

NextGen Healthcare – 2019 North American Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services Enabling Technology Leadership Award

OneSpan – 2019 Global Risk-based Authentication Customer Value Leadership Award

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, an IQVIA company – 2018 Global Enterprise Quality Management Solutions for Life Sciences Product Leadership Award

Piramal Pharma Solutions – 2019 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Customer Service Leadership Award

Proofpoint, Inc. – 2019 Global Email Security Market Leadership Award

Riptide – 2019 North American Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Shineway Technologies, Inc. (ShinewayTech) – 2019 Global Fiber Optics Test Equipment Price/Performance Value Leadership Award

SMTC Corporation – 2019 Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Sprint – 2019 North American Enterprise BYOD Solutions Product Leadership Award

STANLEY Healthcare – 2019 North American Healthcare Asset, Patient, and Staff Flow Management Solutions Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

VXI Global Solutions, LLC – 2019 Central America and Caribbean Business Transformation and Customer Care Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Waystar – 2019 North American Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Zendrive – 2019 North American Mobility Platform Enabler Technology Innovation Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: +1.210.477.8418

F: 210.348.1003

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan