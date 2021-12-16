Frost & Sullivan Honors Disruptive Organizations in the Region with Prestigious Industry Awards

Congratulating the winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, noted that the award recipients have refused to succumb to infinite challenges presented by the pandemic. "Given how challenging the past 2 years have been, what our awardees have achieved is nothing short of incredible. We look forward to celebrating your success and hearing your inspirational stories."

Award Title and Category Recipient Global & Regional Title

2021 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Company of the Year Locus Robotics 2021 Global Digital Twin Technology for Water Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Envirosuite 2021 Asia-Pacific AI-powered Autonomous Mobile Robots Technology Innovation Leadership Award ForwardX Robotics 2021 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Company of the Year Vonage 2021 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Company of the Year Award Schneider Electric 2021 Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Company of the Year CrowdStrike 2021 Asia-Pacific Integrated Operations Services Technology Innovation Leadership Award Tata Consultancy Services 2021 Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year Kerry Logistics Network 2021 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Product Leadership Award CSG 2021 Asia-Pacific UPS Company of the Year Award Schneider Electric 2021 Southeast Asia Building Automation Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Quantum Automation 2021 Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year Medeze Country Title

2021 Australia Video Conferencing Services in Healthcare Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Pexip 2021 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Company of the Year MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad 2021 Malaysia Multi-purpose Port Customer Value Leadership Award Johor Port Berhad 2021 South Korea Endpoint Security Company of the Year AhnLab, Inc. 2021 Taiwan Private 5G Network Customer Value Leadership Award Chunghwa Telecom

The above Best Practices awards are based on Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking, which was used to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in their respective industries.

Frost & Sullivan's final virtual awards ceremony of 2021 will be livestreamed on 16 December 2021, on YouTube. To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2022 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Kala Mani.S. at kala.manis@frost.com.

