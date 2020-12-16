Frost & Sullivan Honors Asia-Pacific's Leading Organizations in the 4th Virtual Ceremony for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Aerospace and Defense

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Hazmi Yusof, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, at Frost & Sullivan said, "2020 has been an unforgettable year filled with challenges, but with every challenge comes opportunity, and many of you have showed resilience and commitment to continuously bring improvement and success to your industry. Quoting a Swedish proverb: 'Rough waters are truer tests of leadership. In calm water, every ship has a good captain.' Heartiest congratulations to all the award recipients."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Award Titles and Categories Award Recipients Regional Titles 2020 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Leadership Award Smart Glove Holdings 2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year AIS Fibre 2020 Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year Imperva 2020 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year Netcracker Technology 2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award NTT Cloud Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd. 2020 Asia Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Award NTT Ltd. 2020 Asia Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Award NTT Ltd. 2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Automation Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award SITA 2020 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Trustwave, a Singtel Company National Titles 2020 Indonesia CRO Customer Value Leadership Award PT. Prodia Diacro Laboratories 2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Pos Laju 2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year Pos Laju 2020 Malaysia Express International Courier Services Customer Value Leadership Award Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd 2020 Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Singtel 2020 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Trustwave, a Singtel Company 2020 South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year AhnLab, Inc. 2020 Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2020 Taiwan Data Centre Services Provider of the Year Chunghwa Telecom 2020 Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year Chunghwa Telecom

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards virtual banquet is supported by the following media partners: ACN Newswire, AI Time Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Chief IT, Asia Research News, CEOWORLD Magazine, and Developing Telecoms.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2021 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule interaction with Frost & Sullivan spokespersons, please email Kala Mani.S. at kala.manis@frost.com.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

