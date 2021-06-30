Frost & Sullivan Explores Top Five Post-pandemic Strategies for Recovery in the Chemicals Industry

The roadmap for recovery includes opportunities in sustainability and circular economy trends linked to climate change and resource scarcity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid adoption of green technology in the chemicals industry is further accelerated as sectors across the globe reopen and recover from the impact of COVID-19. Players in the industry face challenges to advance in the post-pandemic world as the rapidly changing end-market and consumer preferences create new opportunities from emerging applications and a potential decline in existing applications.