Frost & Sullivan Explores the Top 3 Mega Trends Shaping Growth in the Nutraceuticals Industry for 2021 and Beyond

However, the industry's key challenges include its high regulatory compliance barriers and fragmented competitive landscape due to a new wave of competition from start-ups and digital business models. In addition, significant investment by stakeholders into clinical research is required to verify the ingredient's purported health benefits.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Christopher Shanahan, Director, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Top 3 Mega Trends Shaping Growth in the Nutraceuticals Industry for 2021 and Beyond," on April 8 at 11 a.m EDT. In this webinar, understand the growth factors and challenges across the entire value chain, including the growing preference for clean labels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on dietary supplement demand.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Get an overview of the global nutraceuticals market featuring ingredients sourced from animals and vegetables.

featuring sourced from animals and vegetables. Discover key ingredients to manage various conditions, including Cannabidiol (CBD) for stress and anxiety , ingredients for weight management like medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and ingredients for skin health and anti-aging, including collagen peptides.

, ingredients for like medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and ingredients for including collagen peptides. Gain insights into market dynamics by popular product types such as mushroom extracts and turmeric, leading regions including the United States and the European Union, and end applications like immune health and pet health and nutrition.

such as mushroom extracts and turmeric, including and the European Union, and like immune health and pet health and nutrition. Hear strategic recommendations such as the power of partnerships and the pros and cons of direct-to-consumer sales channels to help companies generate, evaluate, and implement effective strategies given the current challenging times.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

