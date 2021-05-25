Frost & Sullivan Explores How Total Airport Management is Transforming Operations for Greater Efficiency

Join Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace & Defense experts Orkun Altintas and Shantanu Gangakhedkar for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Total Airport Management to Drive Growth in Airports Across the Globe, " on June 2 at 5 p.m. SGT . In this webinar, discover why TAM will be especially beneficial to Tier I airports at large metros and international hubs, and understand the implementation challenges, such as the high cost of deployment and heightened cybersecurity.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/5of

Contactless biometrics, connected infrastructure, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and automation will be the core technologies propelling TAM. Implementing these technologies will catalyze performance-based airport operations that enable the creation, agreement, and maintenance of the airport operational plan (AOP). In addition, TAM can support data-driven decision-making, holistic key performance indicator (KPI) management, and the integration of operations by interlinking processes and systems across the entire airport value chain.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand how TAM can successfully integrate various airport functions, including business technology , operation technology , and information and communication .

, , and . Gain an in-depth understanding of TAM's key features, such as collaborative decision-making , quick root-cause analysis and the ability to make operational changes in real-time for airports.

, and the Identify how TAM can be implemented across airports to enhance passenger and cargo throughput , maximize resource optimization and boost overall efficiency , leading to increased revenues.

, and , leading to increased revenues. Explore various case studies that highlight how TAM has benefited airports, such as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The event will be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

