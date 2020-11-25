Frost & Sullivan Examines 8 Strategic Imperatives for Growth in a Post-COVID World

Experts to discuss top strategic imperatives to move your organization toward its desired vision and culture in upcoming webinar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While visualizing and articulating a company's possible future has always been vital to long-term success, the disruption of the global economy, industry, companies, and investments makes it difficult to prepare for the future. A solid, realistic vision and strategy can enable organizations to set long-term objectives and build a growth pipeline of innovative opportunities, leading to sustained, transformational development. Though growth cultures are desirable, they are hard to create and maintain. To provide leaders with insight on overcoming the difficulties associated with growth, our Visionary Innovation team has compiled imperatives that are strategic to their long-term success.