Frost & Sullivan Awards EBSCO Information Services for Delivering Innovative Solutions to Access Medical Research Information for Healthcare Providers

EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to provide healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care.

"EBSCO is a leading provider of CDSS, shared decision making, and medical research solutions, helping improve patient care by arming healthcare professionals with clinical evidence at the point of care," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "EBSCO demonstrates high-growth potential. The company is well-positioned in the market, with industry-leading products that provide tremendous value in high-demand sectors."

The company also invests extensive resources in research, quality, and innovation. A major EBSCO innovation is DynaMed, the company's flagship CDSS tool, which has seamless integration into the clinical workflow. The solution incorporates smart tools that connect clinicians and patients to optimize clinical decision-making, increase productivity and provide superior personalized care. Clinicians can access the EBSCO tool on-the-go, 24 hours a day, with the DynaMed mobile app to boost efficiency and guarantee actionable information.

DynaMed Decisions™, a unique component of DynaMed, offers evidence-based tools that allow providers to deliver effective patient-centered and personalized care while involving the patient in the care process. These tools are developed by clinical experts who monitor the latest evidence and update content as needed.

"EBSCO is reshaping the CDSS space with its industry-leading, innovative mindset, and customer-centric approach. One example is EBSCO's DynaMed, as it provides the most current, accurate, and actionable answers to questions vital to improving health outcomes. DynaMed's evidence-based methodology and literature surveillance are combined with clinical expertise to complement and clarify the information that guides the healthcare team," noted Victor Camlek, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "At the same time, the company incorporates customer feedback into its product roadmap to maximize short-term growth opportunities while providing a path to future revenues. Its powerful customer success management team works closely with customers driving the integration of the capabilities of its innovative solutions throughout the system and helping them succeed in achieving improved outcomes."

EBSCO Information Services Executive Vice President of Clinical Decisions Betsy Jones says that Frost & Sullivan's recognition reflects the company's dedication to making an impact on the healthcare industry. "Healthcare professionals are faced with many challenges, including keeping pace with incoming clinical evidence while providing exceptional patient care. The Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award demonstrates and validates our commitment to improving the lives of clinicians while helping to enhance the clinician-patient interaction with Clinical Decisions, and importantly DynaMed Decisions, for greater clinical and shared decision making. "

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality to gain rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

