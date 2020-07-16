Frost & Sullivan Announces First Customer Contact VIRTUAL

Dr. Nicola Millard, Principal Innovation Partner, Enterprise CTIO, BT, and John Riordan, Director of Support, Ireland, Shopify, will be two of the headliners at the new Customer Contact VIRTUAL event. Millard, once described as "human caffeine" on Twitter, is an award-winning presenter who injects a positive, people-centered espresso shot to innovation and future strategy. Her session is entitled, Disruption, Dolly, Dilbert and Droids: The 'D's Reshaping the Future of Work & the Contact Center. (Need we say more?) John Riordan, an international customer service leader with deep experience managing and implementing virtual customer solutions (fittingly, what the future holds), will lead a session entitled, WFH or WTF – Where From Here? (Again, need we say more?)

The event will also include a virtual escape room challenge, virtual platform demos, exhibit halls and briefing sessions, as well as cutting-edge industry insights and emerging best practices shared in a whole new way. Participants can customize their agenda and choose from three different collaboration zones: 1: Elevating Agent Experience and Effectiveness, 2: Operational Excellence in the New Now, and 3: Reimagining the Customer Journey and Experience.

Customer Contact VIRTUAL will leverage cutting-edge technology to allow participants to communicate freely in a roundtable format and break out into smaller groups for collaboration and best-practice sharing opportunities. This unique virtual experience will also include high energy, interactive breaks, the inaugural virtual Olympics and a virtual happy hour. Customer Contact VIRTUAL is NOT another webinar! Participants will leave with the latest CC industry strategies and tactics, out-of-the-box networking and real return on relationships that Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange events are known for around the world, all from the comfort of their home office. (Although, we do recommend upgrading your dress code from t-shirts and bathrobes.)

Customer Contact VIRTUAL will continue to provide solutions to meet the complex demands presented by today's multi-channel customer. This highly interactive program will offer customer contact industry vice presidents, directors, managers and other senior-level executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Current case studies and emerging best practices

Dynamic industry collaboration zones

Expert panel discussions

Peer-to-peer networking opportunities

