Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Xcitium with the 2022 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Endpoint Security Industry

Xcitium applies unique strategies and provides key security solutions against malware and ransomware threats.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Endpoint Security Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Xcitium with the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its innovative business approach focused on protecting companies against cyber-attacks. Xcitium is committed to protecting its customers' data with highly innovative cybersecurity solutions that go beyond industry-standard measures.

The Xcitium security suite capitalizes on patented isolation technology to protect customers against all malware, zero-day, unknown, and known attacks from doing harm to a system. In fact, the company offers cost-effective and easy-to-use technology that pioneered a major breakthrough in endpoint security solutions.

For instance, Xcitium's new proprietary ZeroDwell Containment patented technology sets itself apart from Industry competitors with outstanding threat assessment in real-time, as well as defending systems from various threats and malware.

"Xcitium's ZeroDwell Containment Technology, utilizing patented Kernel API Virtualization, prevents unknown malware from accessing critical system resources that cause damage, while providing complete use of the unknown file or application—this is a distinct departure from all existing vendors which terminate the offending unknown once their engine makes a threat determination," said Sarah Pavlak, Frost & Sullivan Security Industry Principal. "Through Xcitium's advanced endpoint protection platform, which keeps unknown files contained while they are being analyzed, the threat is neutralized without needing to be detected first – providing protection against the most frequent unknowns, such as ransomware threats."

One of the company's main features is that it offers affordable services while delivering first-class benefits to its customers. In addition, Xcitium prioritizes its customers by recognizing them as the key factor in its success, and therefore goes to great lengths to add value to its customers. As a result, the company is currently a top choice in the endpoint security industry and continues to innovate with the goal of increasing its market leadership in the foreseeable future.

"Xcitium offers a SaaS solution designed for enhanced capability at an affordable price point to augment customers' security teams, helping solve the talent and resource gap and maximize the benefits of Xcitium technology," noted Pavlak. "Xcitium differentiates itself in a noisy market and ultimately makes CISOs' jobs easier by delivering Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions that scale without alert fatigue or increasingly complex configuration – bringing superior endpoint security technology solutions to mid-market organizations and at an affordable price."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwell technology uses Kernel level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

