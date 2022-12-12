Frost & Sullivan Recognizes VitalConnect with the 2022 New Product Innovation Award for Its Leading-edge Wearable Patient Monitoring Device

VitalConnect delivers a cost-effective, 24/7 remote patient monitoring platform that outperforms existing patient monitoring devices on the market.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the wearable biosensor industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes VitalConnect with the 2022 North America New Product Innovation Award for delivering a world-class biosensor that comfortably monitors patients and detects multiple health problems. VitalConnect has significantly reduced hospital workloads by enabling patients who prefer to move freely or who can be monitored from home to use a comfortable, state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring device with the same effectiveness and quality as hospital or home-based devices.

VitalConnect's superior health monitoring technologies offer a unique solution that improves patients' lives and delivers stronger capabilities than the biosensors currently available. VitalConnect creates products that make remote, in-hospital, or patient monitoring a simple and safe activity, giving peace of mind to the patients and delivering never-before-seen capabilities to healthcare providers.

VitalConnect has set itself apart from the competition by offering a higher quality and more efficient product for its patients compared to standard solutions like the Holter monitor. The company's solutions also provide capabilities comparable to those of an intensive care unit (ICU) with a comfortable, flexible, fully wearable device. The company's innovation thus revolutionizes the wearable biosensor space.

"With an embedded biosensor, the four-inch medical-grade wearable miniaturizes the observational capabilities of an ICU. The unique cardiac monitoring technology simultaneously examines eight essential patient vitals, looking for 21 different cardiac arrhythmias while sending all patient data to a secure cloud in real time," stated Varun Babu, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Traditional cardiac monitoring solutions like the Holter monitor have multiple wires and are difficult to carry due to their weight. Uncomfortable for patients, these solutions often provide suboptimal parameters for doctors to assess."

VitalPatch is VitalConnect's flagship product. It is a small, easy-to-wear biosensor that monitors parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, and body temperature while also detecting arrhythmia. VitalPatch is used in conjunction with VistaCenter, a cloud-based platform where patient-generated data (PGD) is shown in real-time and enables notifications 24/7 to guarantee the patients' well-being.

VitalConnect has a rapidly growing customer base and a promising future in the wearable biosensor industry. The company has experienced exponential growth and raised $39 million in January 2022 to increase its organizational capabilities, while the clinical-grade wearables industry is quite a favorable environment for growth as it is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2021 to around $41 billion by 2026.

"VitalPatch stores PGD in the cloud, giving physicians full disclosure and real-time access to critical patient information. It advances the level of care as patients do not need an emergency check if they feel unwell before the monitoring period is over," noted Manuel Albornoz, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan believes VitalConnect is well-positioned to drive the wearable biosensor space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and gaining leadership in the coming years."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

