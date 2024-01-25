Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Kehua Tech with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Its Superior Sustainability-Oriented Energy Management Strategy

Kehua Tech is a world-leading player in the global UPS market with over 35 years extensive industry knowledge, groundbreaking energy solutions, consistent sustainable practices, and solid business infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Kehua Tech (hereinafter referred to as Kehua) with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Kehua is a top provider of safe, green, and smart energy solutions. With 5,000 employees and users in over 100 countries, Kehua employs a well-established global business framework involving top-quality research and development (R&D), a world-class supply chain, and rigorous quality control.

2023 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

As a socially responsible and environmentally conscious company, Kehua leverages multiple sustainable and customer-centric practices to boost its brand value, aligning itself with the ever-evolving customers and market requirements. The company adopted this disruptive approach to deliver safe, smart, and user-friendly products that meet and exceed its customers' unique needs in a wide range of industries, including nuclear power, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and rail transportation.

Particularly, the company's critical power, renewable energy, and cloud infrastructure solutions empower customers to maximize efficiency and minimize energy costs and carbon footprint in the short and long term. As a result, Kehua became a stand-alone company in the market with a distinctive value proposition and highly differentiated growth strategies.

"Kehua's deep-rooted strategy based on sustainability-oriented energy management has paved the way for the company to establish a robust product roadmap encompassing three key pillars: continuous innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and a deep understanding of current and evolving market needs. This approach has enabled the company to deliver safe, smart, and simple products," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

The company fosters a high sense of ownership by placing customers at the heart of its business framework. This increases customer satisfaction, strengthens Kehua's reputation, and ensures an optimal customer experience through its customer-centric service system, technical seminars, online conferences, live broadcasts, regular meetings, 24/7 online support, feedback collection, and online training academy.

Kehua also conducts regular voice-of-customer market research and closely monitors the latest industry trends to assess the current and future market demands to stay ahead of the curve and further innovate.

Moreover, the company promotes an optimized management strategy that improves organizational motivation, efficiency, efficient R&D, and cost-effective investments to sustain its status as a dominant player with a distinctive strategic vision.

"Kehua's fundamental value proposition accentuates quality, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, technology, and long-term orientation. The company's strategy excellence is driven by its extensive technology expertise, executive team alignment, and best-in-class operational capabilities, with customer value as a core strategic imperative. Kehua's profound technical background, customer-centric service system, and corporate culture exemplify the distinctiveness of its strategies," noted Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Kehua earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the uninterruptible power supply industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91- 9953764546

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Kehua

Founded in 1988, Kehua Tech is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in critical power, renewable energy, and cloud infrastructure solutions. With over 35 years of expertise in power electronics research and manufacturing, we are dedicated to delivering safe, environmentally friendly, and intelligent power solutions for everyone.

Contact:

Victor Hu

P: +86- 592-5165883

E: Marketing@kehua.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325787/Award_Kehua.jpg