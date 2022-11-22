Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Atento for Leading the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services Industry in Brazil with Trendsetting Solutions

Atento is improving CX standards with highly trained human talent and AI-powered products.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Brazilian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Atento with the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award for delivering superior CX services and facilitating CX digitalization in the Brazilian market. Atento is a global leader in CX products and services, with a solid presence in 14 countries and clients in several industries, such as insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, banking, retail, and finance.

2021 Brazilian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Atento delivers a wide range of outstanding CX solutions to help its clients successfully differentiate and enhance their brands with a remarkable customer-centric approach. The company leads in CX outsourcing services, with next-generation services (NGS) and an innovative CX model that includes groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI)-based products, optimized virtual hub, detailed analytics, and world-class consulting services.

"Atento Brazil has a strategic role in the improvement and development of the company's NGS global portfolio. By leveraging Atento Next (Atento's startup accelerator program born in Brazil), the company was able to move forward with new AI-based products and applications," said Juan Gonzalez, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The company is not only the largest provider of CX outsourcing services in the country. The combination of increased investments in advanced technologies, innovation, social responsibility, and the human touch contributes to the perception of the Atento Brazil brand as a leading light in the next generation of CX."

Atento's strategy includes leveraging AI and automation capabilities to provide superior performance in handling a large volume of customers, without reducing service quality. Additionally, the company prides itself on having highly trained human talent to meet customers' unique needs, offering a positive experience.

As the major provider of CX outsourcing services in Brazil, Atento maintains a solid market presence, with cutting-edge innovations from its partnerships with local startups and from its innovation programs, such as Atento Next. For this reason, the company continues to expand and is well prepared to fulfill the ever-growing demand for high-quality CX solutions.

"Atento is well positioned to deliver exceptional CX capabilities to its clients to enable them to differentiate and strengthen their brands with its powerful combination of best-of-breed technology and highly skilled and trained human talent," noted Gonzalez. "Atento has also prioritized strategic product sales among current and future customers to ensure that the right portfolio is positioned for each need, which will be a crucial lever to drive future healthy growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Atento's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 140,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work. For more information visit www.atento.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953676/Frost_Sullivan_Atento_Award.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan