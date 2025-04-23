Frost & Sullivan Opens Nominations for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

Celebrating 10 years of honoring utilities that are advancing the future through technological advancements and improving efficiencies for grid modernization.

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is excited to mark its 10th year of the Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards program in collaboration with Itron. The program honors outstanding achievements in implementing Itron's innovative solutions to improve resourcefulness and operational efficiency. Utilities and cities, globally, are invited to submit their nominations by August 1, 2025.

To nominate your company and view previous winners, click here:

https://hub.frost.com/excellenceawards/

The unique and distinguished Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards categories include:

Energy – Excellence in Resourcefulness –IOU/Municipal/Cooperative

This Excellence in Resourcefulness award recognizes an IOU/Municipal/Cooperative's method for successfully improving grid resiliency and addressing operational issues through advanced technology implementation, such as DERMS, VPP, edge intelligence or AMI.

Water – Excellence in Resourcefulness –IOU/Municipal/Cooperative

This Excellence in Resourcefulness award recognizes an IOU/Municipal/Cooperative for advancing its water conservation strategy and improving operational efficiency through technology implementation, such as AMI or edge intelligence.

"Over the past decade, the utility industry has evolved, driven by innovation, increased adoption of distributed energy resources and advancements in smart resource management. Resourcefulness is increasingly important due to mounting pressure from aging infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and escalating demand from population growth and data centers. Technologies such as AMI and DERMS play an important role for energy efficiency. Frost & Sullivan looks forward to receiving this year's nominations and recognizing innovators in our industry," said Farah Saeed, Energy and Environment Advisory Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

For each award category, Frost & Sullivan's selection process includes in-depth research and interviews followed by an evaluation of nominees against industry best practices and the following decision criteria:

Societal Impact indicators include delivering superior technology-driven resource management and resource conscious programs that are tied to enhancing overall customer experience and engagement for resourcefulness.

Business Impact indicators include a comprehensive vision for implementing technology-oriented resourcefulness strategy that yields in operational efficiencies and strengthen the utilities or city's image as a leader and advocate for sustainability.

Frost & Sullivan will contact nominees for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners in each category will be announced and recognized on Oct. 27 at Itron Inspire 2025.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

