Frost & Sullivan Opens Nominations for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

Utility and city industry participants elevating customer experience through technology-driven operational efficiency and resourcefulness are welcome to apply.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the call for nominations for its annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in collaboration with Itron. Utilities and cities implementing innovative technologies for transformative resourcefulness and improve operational efficiencies are invited to submit nominations for their sustainable efforts by July 15, 2024.

To nominate your company for consideration and view previous winners, click here:

https://hub.frost.com/excellenceawards/

The unique and distinguished Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards categories include:

Energy – Excellence in Resourcefulness –IOU/Municipal/Cooperative

This Excellence in Resourcefulness award recognizes an IOU/Municipal/Cooperative's method for successfully addressing and improving grid efficiency and operational issues through advanced technology implementation, such as DERMS, VPP, Edge Intelligence or AMI.

Water – Excellence in Resourcefulness –IOU/Municipal/Cooperative

This Excellence in Resourcefulness award recognizes an IOU/Municipal/Cooperative for advancing its water conservation strategy and improving operational efficiency through technology implementation, such as AMI or edge intelligence.

"This award's program will review utilities and cities that have adopted IoT driven programs, centered on operational efficiency and resource curtailment. These initiatives play a vital role in controlling overall costs and in enabling a smooth carbon free energy transition. Last year's winner consisted of Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) for energy resourcefulness and Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) for water resourcefulness. Both municipalities demonstrated a unique and IoT forward approach to solving complex infrastructural issues while maintaining high customer experience and satisfaction. Frost & Sullivan looks forward to analyzing this year's nominations," said Farah Saeed, energy & environment advisory industry director at Frost & Sullivan.

For each award category, Frost & Sullivan's selection process includes in-depth research and interviews followed by an evaluation of nominees against industry best practices and the following decision criteria:

Societal Impact indicators include delivering superior technology-driven resource management and resource conscious programs that are tied to enhancing overall customer experience and engagement for resourcefulness.

Business Impact indicators include a comprehensive vision for implementing technology-oriented resourcefulness strategy that yields in operational efficiencies and strengthen the utilities or city's image as a leader and advocate for sustainability.

Frost & Sullivan will contact nominees for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners in each category will be announced and recognized on Tuesday, October 8 at Itron Inspire 2024.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.