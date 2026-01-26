Frost & Sullivan: Mercanis Receives the 2025 European Agentic AI Product Leadership Recognition for its Excellence in Intelligent Procurement Transformation

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mercanis for product innovation, customer-centricity, and AI leadership in redefining digital procurement across Europe.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Mercanis has been honored with the 2025 European Product Leadership Recognition in the procurement sector for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, automation, and customer-centric digital transformation. This recognition highlights Mercanis's consistent leadership in driving efficiency, agility, and resilience while building customer trust through strong data governance and an AI-enhanced procurement environment.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital procurement transformation, an AI-enhanced environment, and an orchestration-first approach, Mercanis has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in automation, data-driven intelligence, and resilient procurement architectures have enabled it to scale effectively across European markets, including Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Innovation is central to Mercanis's approach. Mercanis combines a unified procurement backbone with an intelligent AI layer, bringing both the core platform and agentic intelligence into one connected system. Its AI-driven architecture reimagines procurement through intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and a highly user-centric design. By eliminating manual work, unifying fragmented data into a single source of truth, and delivering full visibility across categories and geographies, Mercanis enables faster, more informed decision-making. Mercanis empowers procurement teams to enhance efficiency, compliance, and collaboration across the entire S2C lifecycle. Building on agentic AI, the company continues to introduce new agents and capabilities that operate directly within this backbone, strengthening enterprise resilience and significantly accelerating buyer productivity.

"Frost & Sullivan commends Mercanis for its relentless innovation in redefining what modern procurement software can achieve. The company demonstrates foresight in anticipating industry trends and agility in turning market shifts into a competitive advantage. These strengths position it as a first mover in shaping the next generation of intelligent, connected, and human-centered procurement solutions," said Heena Juneja, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. "For the first time, technology is truly ready to address the growing geopolitical, operational, and structural complexity of global procurement. With Mercanis, we are moving procurement from fragmented tools and manual coordination to an AI-orchestrated operating model – where specialized AI agents connect data, guide execution, and give teams back control, speed, and strategic focus," said Fabian Heinrich, CEO & Co-Founder of Mercanis.

Mercanis's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership position. By aligning product innovation with real-world procurement challenges and embedding customer-centricity into its platform design, the company consistently enhances user adoption, transparency, and trust. Strong data governance and secure architectures ensure reliability while supporting scalable, compliant procurement operations for diverse industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, and utilities.

Frost & Sullivan commends Mercanis for setting a high standard in product leadership, innovation, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, continuous innovation pipeline, and focus on intelligent orchestration are shaping the future of procurement and enabling enterprises to transform procurement into a strategic, data-driven function.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding product strategy and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in efficiency, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Mercanis

Mercanis is the AI platform for the agentic procurement era. Founded in 2020, Mercanis helps organizations transform fragmented procurement environments into one connected, intelligent operating model.

Whether deployed as a full procurement platform or as an agentic AI layer on top of existing systems, Mercanis unifies your procurement function and uses 55 specialized AI agents to orchestrate the entire procurement lifecycle.

Today, Mercanis supports more than 50 customers across multiple industries and operates with a team of over 80 employees across Europe and the United States, with three technology hubs across two continents.