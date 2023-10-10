Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Companies Making a Positive Impact on Society and Addressing Global Challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly presents the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023 a prestigious celebration of visionary companies that have harmonized growth with global stewardship. These companies have embraced the challenge of reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and implementing sustainable practices throughout their operations. The recipients of the prestigious award have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership in their respective industries, showcasing a commitment to creating a positive impact on society and striving towards a sustainable future.

"Celebrating the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards is a testament to these exceptional companies' unwavering dedication to building a future where prosperity is intricately woven with sustainability. They've boldly redefined industry norms, showcasing that success extends beyond financial achievements, and excel in the transformative impact an organization can have on both its stakeholders and the world. These companies illuminate the path toward a future where every success story is also a story of social and environmental progress." remarked Asha Sridar, Senior Business Analyst, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute maintains its commitment to excellence through a proprietary, research-driven eight-step methodology. The selection process emphasizes growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' aligned with global priorities, customer value chain, and technology leverage, showcasing the Institute's dedication to balanced growth and ESG values.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute takes immense pleasure in congratulating all the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries and society at large. In recognition of their remarkable achievements, these exceptional companies will be celebrated and honored at our prestigious awards banquet in the vibrant city of Prague on 15th November 2023.

Recipients:

Institut Straumann AG

Iren S.p.A.

KOMSA Group

Kelag Systems AG

Kingspan

Logitech

Medicover AB.

Medios AG

Metso

Midwich Group plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

MT Højgaard Holding A/S

MYTILINEOS S.A.

Umicore SA

Neptune Energy

Ottobock

Picanol

Plukon Food Group

Quest Holdings SA

Ramsay Health

Reply

Sagemcom

Sartorius AG

SBM Offshore

SeSa SpA

Spotify Technology SA

STMicroelectronics

Tecan Trading AG

Teleperformance

THG PLC

Tietoevry

UNIMOT S.A.

VERBUND AG

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

