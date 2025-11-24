Frost & Sullivan Institute Celebrates Companies for Commitment to Solving Global Challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to present the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition winners, highlighting up-and-coming businesses whose main offerings are effectively tackling one or more of the most pressing global issues. This award honors companies that have made quantifiable social impact and creative problem-solving the core of their business strategies, resulting in both rapid expansion and significant worldwide advantages.

These recognized organizations are the architects of a resilient world. Their achievements reflect a deep-seated commitment to delivering demonstrable progress against major global challenges, such as improving equitable access to quality education, developing technologies to achieve zero major cybersecurity incidents, or innovating solutions for sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure. They embody the principle of deploying business ingenuity to solve complex problems.

"These Visionary Growth honorees are the architects of the future, proving that truly successful companies must measure their value not just in revenue, but in measurable, positive societal impact," said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute. "Their agility and laser focus on creating solutions that improve lives and protect critical systems demonstrate true visionary leadership. They represent a new model where market dominance is earned by the measurable, positive impact they deliver to society."

A rigorous selection process, based on in-depth research and analysis, identified the award winners. Key evaluation criteria included growth performance, alignment with global sustainability goals, customer value creation, and technological advancement.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends its warmest congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Recognition.

2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition Awardees include:

Puna.Bio

Midi, Inc.

Human Forest SAS

Formo

Electric Hydrogen

SardineAI Corp.

Sublime Systems, Inc.

H2Pro, Ltd.

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

Travertine Technologies, Inc.

CUREBAY TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

SunGreenH2

bolttech

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsara Inc.

Google LLC

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Palo Alto Networks

Zscaler, Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Broadcom

Twilio Inc.

Gravitational Inc

Hitachi, Ltd

Splunk LLC

MongoDB, Inc.

HARMAN International

Vedantu.com

Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

