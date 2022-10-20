Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces Second Edition of Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards to Recognize Best-in-Class Companies for Responsible Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute lauds Top Companies with Global Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for 2022. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and awarded them with this year's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.

"Organizations have the commitment and obligation to align ESG priorities with business goals. The success stories of these future-ready companies are likely to inspire others into responsible consumerism, conservation, and positive impact on the planet," said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

ADEKA CORPORATION

Advantest Corporation

Ansell Limited

APL Apollo Tubes Limited

Asahi Holdings, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

B.Grimm Power PCL

BHP

Celltrion Healthcare

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Comsys Holdings Corporation

CSL Limited

CyberAgent, Inc.

Daedong Corporation

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Data#3 Limited

DB HiTek

Delta Electronics Thailand

PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk

Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

Doosan Bobcat

Downer EDI Limited

Dreamtech Co., LTD

Engro Corporation

EXEO Group, Inc.

Fuji Corporation

Genesis Energy, L.P.

GMO Internet, Inc.

Gujarat Gas Ltd.

Hansol Technics Co., LTD.

Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

Hosiden Corp.

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Indus Towers Limited

Infroneer Holdings Inc

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

KCC GLASS Corporation

Keppel Corporation Limited

Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.

KPX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

L&T Infotech

LG Chem

LOTTE Fine Chemical Co Limited

Lucky Cement Limited

Makita Corporation

MCJ Co., Ltd.

Meridian Energy Limited

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

MIRAIT Corporation

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

