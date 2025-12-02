Frost & Sullivan: Health Recovery Solutions Receives the 2025 North American Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Patient-Centered Care Delivery

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Health Recovery Solutions for delivering adaptable, outcomes-driven, technology-enabled longitudinal care models

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) has received the 2025 North American Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the longitudinal care models sector for its outstanding achievements in system efficiency, sustainable program outcomes, and long-term client value. This recognition highlights HRS's consistent leadership in delivering measurable improvements in care delivery, strengthening its market position, and advancing patient-centered innovation in an evolving healthcare landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. HRS excelled in both, demonstrating the ability to align strategic initiatives with provider needs while executing them with consistency, adaptability, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on patient-first approaches and patient-centered care, HRS has shown its ability to lead in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in outcomes-driven solutions have enabled it to scale effectively across diverse provider organizations in North America.

Innovation remains central to HRS's approach. Its comprehensive suite of technology-enabled longitudinal care solutions—including its RPM technology, CCM and virtual care services, value-focused support model, and patient-centric architecture—addresses a wide range of clinical and operational needs. As a true platform play, HRS delivers a cohesive virtual care strategy that spans multiple service lines—not just isolated programs—enabling providers to unify care delivery under one scalable, integrated framework.

Beyond technology, HRS delivers a full-service partnership that spans clinical, logistical, financial, integration, operations, and analytics support, ensuring providers have the tools and services needed to sustain scalable, outcome-driven care models. These adaptable care journeys accommodate varying levels of acuity, care settings, and patient engagement requirements, ensuring flexibility, scalability, and reliability.

"HRS differentiates itself through a patient-first approach, embodied in its PatientFirst portfolio, which includes three delivery models: PatientFirst Primary, PatientFirst Pathways, and PatientFirst Pinnacle. Each model addresses specific clinical and operational priorities while maintaining a consistent focus on long-term patient engagement," said Priyanka Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Healthcare, at Frost & Sullivan.

HRS's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its leadership position. By simplifying program implementation, accelerating ramp-up, and minimizing operational friction, the company ensures that providers can deploy scalable and sustainable longitudinal care models. Its integrated services—spanning logistics, onboarding, clinical support, financial guidance, and ongoing optimization—deliver predictable outcomes and trusted execution while enabling clinicians to remain focused on patient care.

"At HRS, we believe that true partnership means going beyond technology. By combining our RPM, CCM, and other virtual care services with a full-service model that integrates clinical, logistical, financial, operational, and analytic support, we empower providers to deliver patient-centered care at scale. This recognition affirms our commitment to helping healthcare organizations achieve sustainable outcomes while keeping patients at the heart of every care journey," said Jason Comer, Chief Executive Officer at Health Recovery Solutions.

The company's modular, patient-centric architecture supports continuity of care and enhances data integrity, addressing challenges that often hinder large-scale remote monitoring. With validated clinical, operational, and financial outcomes, HRS has established long-term client relationships and continues to help providers measure, validate, and enhance performance with precision.

Frost & Sullivan commends HRS for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and commitment to patient-centered care are shaping the future of technology-enabled longitudinal care models and creating lasting impact across healthcare environments.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and competitive differentiation. The honor recognizes forward-thinking organizations reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering proven clinical outcomes for more than one million patients and financial outcomes for hundreds of healthcare organizations across North America. Recognized every year since 2020 by leading industry analysts including KLAS, Frost & Sullivan, and Avia, as well as respected healthcare experts such as U.S. News, HRS empowers providers with patient centric technology that makes care at home effortless and effective. With seamless EHR integration, evidence-based protocols, expert reimbursement guidance, and 24/7 support, HRS is a trusted partner in advancing outcomes, easing financial strain, and enhancing continuity of care. Guided by our mission of "Putting Patient First," HRS envisions redefining healthcare by enabling connected, intelligent care at home across every condition and patient. Join us in making that change by visiting www.healthrecoverysolutions.com.

