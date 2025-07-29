Frost & Sullivan Commends CHT Security's Cybersecurity Excellence with 2025 Taiwan Company of the Year Recognition

CHT Security is recognized for innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric strategies that safeguard Taiwan's digital infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that CHT Security Co., Ltd. has received the 2025 Taiwan Company of the Year Recognition in the cybersecurity services industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and client impact. This recognition highlights CHT Security's consistent leadership in delivering scalable, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that enhance national cyber defense and enterprise digital resilience.

CHT Security excels in its unique ability to align its cybersecurity strategy with market demand with speed, precision, and scale. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes CHT Security's full-service model, proprietary innovation, and commitment to underserved markets as a strategic approach that positions the company for long-term growth and relevance," said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Backed by the infrastructure of Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest telecom provider, CHT Security has scaled rapidly by leveraging in-house innovation, cloud-based intelligence platforms, and AI-enhanced threat detection. Its long-term strategy integrates ESG principles, global certifications, and localized partnerships, ensuring service relevance across both high-impact sectors and underserved SMB segments in Taiwan and beyond.

The company's innovation pipeline is anchored by platforms such as CypherCom, a hardware-based encryption solution that strengthens endpoint protection by isolating critical processes from compromised systems. Similarly, SecuTex ED and HorusEyes deliver real-time threat detection and scalable protection, bringing enterprise-grade cybersecurity within reach for smaller organizations. "Our mission is to make advanced cybersecurity not only powerful, but also practical and accessible — so that every organization, regardless of size, can protect what matters most." said Jeff Hung, General Manager at CHT Security.

CHT Security's customer-first mindset is evident in its 24/7 multilingual support, biannual client feedback loops, and rapid on-site assistance. The company's focus on professionalism is underscored by rigorous internal assessments, government-aligned certifications, and a strong emphasis on staff training. This structured, responsive approach has fostered exceptional client loyalty, positioning CHT Security as a go-to provider for Taiwan's most sensitive public and private institutions.

Frost & Sullivan commends CHT Security for setting a new benchmark in Taiwan's cybersecurity sector. From its strategic clarity and local responsiveness to its relentless focus on innovation, the company exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose and deliver with precision.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year recognition to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. This recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

About CHT Security

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CHT Security (TWSE: 7765) is a subsidiary of the Chunghwa Telecom Group, the first telco in Taiwan. CHT Security is ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 20000, ISO 17025, and IEC 62443 CBTL certified. In the government's annual review, CHT Security is the only cybersecurity company to receive straight A top ratings for consecutive years. With extensive experience in cyber defense and robust R&D capabilities, CHT Security offers a full spectrum of cybersecurity services and solutions, including security testing, SOC monitoring, incident response, and digital forensics. Its clients span across sectors such as government, finance, healthcare, high-tech manufacturing, retail, and more. It has also expanded its international presence, providing services to clients in Southeast Asia (including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia), as well as in Americas and Europe.

