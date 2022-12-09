Frost & Sullivan Awards Singtel and Trustwave for Technology Leadership and Market Innovation in Singapore

Singtel and Trustwave help clients achieve their needs through its excellence in customer purchase and ownership experience, brand equity, operational efficiency, and customer acquisition.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the 5G enterprise industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) with the 2022 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award and Technology Innovation Leadership Award. In addition, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cybersecurity service industry and based on its analysis results, recognizes Trustwave. a subsidiary of Singtel, with the 2022 Company of the Year Award. Singtel offers business solutions for workforce mobility, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics, and cybersecurity. The company has successfully rolled out 95% 5G nationwide coverage in Singapore ahead of its competitors and is spearheading the way forward for enterprises to integrate 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) into their business operations and develop new innovative solutions to transform and grow their businesses.

Singtel constantly strives to deepen its expertise and help organizations build up the rapidly expanding 5G ecosystem in Singapore. Singtel Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one orchestration platform, makes it easy for enterprises to discover, launch, and manage next-generation applications across different infrastructure silos. The intelligent edge, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and MEC, will bring together end-to-end (E2E) services that can support real-time, location-based services; contextualized marketing; and network analytics capabilities. Singtel's successful strategic partnerships are a testament to its ability to help transform Singapore using 5G technology. As the adoption of 5G connectivity becomes more complex in solution development, Singtel's one-stop solution offers tremendous value, helping enterprises overcome their digitalization challenges and move quickly toward renewed growth.

The company empowers industries and businesses with greater productivity, operational efficiency, and innovation through the use of its 5G solutions. With 5G technology, Singtel is enabling Singapore's next phase of growth as a global smart city, with results starting to show in the company's financial and network performance.

According to Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan, "With 5G enterprise solution development underway in Singapore, Singtel is well positioned to leverage its track record, know-how, and expertise and replicate success stories in other regional markets so that 5G can scale faster and more rapidly transform the industry."

Trustwave stood out for its extensive security offerings, commitment to innovation and dedication to providing customers with high-value cybersecurity services. Together with Singtel and NCS, another subsidiary within the group, Trustwave delivers a suite of market-leading detection and response offerings that give customers comprehensive visibility and protection across endpoint, network, and cloud workloads, thus helping them enhance their overall cybersecurity posture.

According to Vivien Pua, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "The comprehensive cybersecurity service portfolio allows Trustwave to differentiate itself from close competitors in Singapore as it enables the company to tailor its security service solutions to fit the needs of different organization sizes so businesses can focus on their core business functions and leave security concerns to Trustwave."

With their strong overall performance in the 5G Enterprise and Cybersecurity industries, Singtel earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Singapore Customer Value Leadership Award and Technology Innovation Leadership Award, and Trustwave earns the Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

The Company of the Year award is given to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

