WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Scientific Solutions is excited to announce that construction of its state-of-the-art cGMP temperature-controlled facilities at Wilmington International Airport (ILM) is in full swing with the first vertical structures being installed. This groundbreaking project is set to become the largest GMP temperature-controlled facility fully dedicated to the life sciences sector in North America, further solidifying Wilmington's position as a critical hub for the global life sciences supply chain.

Frontier Scientific Solutions Announces Full-Scale Construction of Largest GMP Temperature-Controlled Facility for Life Sciences in North America at Wilmington International Airport.

The ambitious facility is designed to enhance the efficiency and security of transporting time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. The Wilmington facility will play a crucial role in establishing a direct global gateway for life sciences, connecting North America and Europe with unprecedented speed and reliability.

Leandro Moreira, COO of Frontier Scientific Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to see our vision come to life with the construction of this monumental facility. It represents a significant leap forward in our mission to revolutionize the life sciences supply chain. By providing the largest GMP temperature-controlled space in North America, we are not only enhancing operational efficiencies but also ensuring that critical healthcare products reach patients in need without delay."

The Wilmington facility will offer advanced features, including streamlined customs processing through its Free Trade Zone (FTZ) designation, which will allow for duty deferral and operational efficiencies that are vital for the secure distribution of life sciences products across international borders. This strategic advantage will significantly reduce the risk of product loss while promoting sustainability in the supply chain.

Jeff Bourk, CEO of Wilmington International Airport, said, "The construction of this facility marks a pivotal moment for the life sciences industry, for ILM Airport, and North Carolina. The commitment to developing cutting-edge infrastructure will empower companies to deliver essential healthcare products with unmatched speed and precision, ultimately saving lives."

As construction progresses, Frontier Scientific Solutions remains dedicated to fostering collaboration with local communities and stakeholders, ensuring that the facility not only meets the needs of the life sciences sector but also contributes positively to the Wilmington area.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, exclusively serving the life sciences industry. With strategically located facilities in Wilmington, NC, and Shannon, Ireland, and offices in NC, NY, MA, IN, Frontier offers unmatched supply chain solutions, helping companies transport sensitive biopharmaceutical products with greater speed, security, and sustainability. For more information, please visit fs2.com .

About Wilmington International Airport

Wilmington International Airport serves southeastern North Carolina with commercial air service providers American, Avelo, Breeze, Delta, Sun Country, and United. These airlines provide nonstop service to a growing number of markets, connecting travelers to hundreds of destinations. In addition to commercial air service, ILM supports a growing general aviation community and has two FBOs, Modern Aviation and Aero Center Wilmington. The ILM Business Park encompasses 175 acres and is strategically located in an intermodal environment. The NCDOT Division of Aviation's 2022 report estimated ILM's economic impact at $2.5 billion. For more information on ILM, please visit flyILM.com .

