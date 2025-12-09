From Workout to Life Transformation -- Baqar's Premier League 2025 Inspires the GCC to Train Harder, Think Sharper & Live Better

A global fitness movement with strong GCC roots unites over 180+ participants across continents.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baqar's Premier League 2025 lit up Imperial Towers, Tardeo, bringing together over 180 participants from India, the Middle East, GCC, Asia, America and Europe — both on-ground and virtual — for a high-energy Cardio Night featuring spinning, strength, core, agility and flexibility formats. What began as a regional fitness initiative has evolved into a multi-country wellness movement, with this edition introducing a spirited competition between Team Spartans vs Team Gladiators.

(L-R) Baqar Nasser with Arjun Bijlani at the Baqar Nasser Cardio Night

Led by renowned fitness coach Baqar Nasser, celebrated across India and the UAE, the event welcomed participants aged 9 to 79, proving that movement has no age barrier. The energy amplified with the presence of DJ Akbar Sami and Actor Arjun Bijlani, driving rhythm-based endurance sets that pushed participants beyond comfort to capability.

A champion of accessible training across the GCC, Baqar designs programs for individuals managing asthma, diabetes, cancer recovery, PCOD, hormonal imbalance, mobility challenges and lifestyle-linked conditions. Recognised as the 'Fitness Doctor' by The Economic Times (2018), Baqar is also Director at Topspin India Healthcare, pioneering scientific, results-driven training systems.

His signature programmes continue to grow thriving global communities, particularly across the UAE & GCC:

Bike with Baqar – Virtual cycling format with endurance and hill sessions, burning up to 900 kcal/workout , loved by Middle East riders.

– Virtual cycling format with endurance and hill sessions, burning up to , loved by Middle East riders. Solo Sweat Challenge – Strength & mobility routine burning up to 700 kcal/session, active across India and GCC groups.

This year's edition carried an emotional resonance — from Mumbai to Dubai, across continents, and back home to its roots.

"Mumbai gave me my foundation, but Dubai and the GCC helped shape this into a global fitness family," said Baqar Nasser. "Watching participants of all ages move together from the UAE to India and beyond proves that fitness connects us beyond geography. Our mission is simple — stronger bodies, sharper minds, and better lives."

The event was co-hosted with The Imperial Club by The Leela, marking a shared vision for holistic wellness and lifestyle-led fitness.

