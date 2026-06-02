From Transylvania to Gold: Vibre Hotel Wins Romania's Highest Hospitality Distinction for Independent Boutique Hotels

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry dominated by international hotel brands and large hospitality groups, an independent boutique hotel from Transylvania has achieved one of Romania's highest hospitality distinctions.

Vibre Hotel has been named Gold Winner - Hotel of the Year, Independent Hotel, 5 Stars at the 2026 TopHotel Awards, Romania's leading hospitality competition.

Vibre Hotel, Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, Romania, received the Gold distinction for "Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 5 Stars" at the 2026 TopHotel Awards, Romania's leading hospitality competition.

The distinction marks the third consecutive year the property has been recognized at the TopHotel Awards and represents the highest achievement in its journey to date.

Less than three years after opening, Vibre Hotel has evolved from an ambitious newcomer into one of Romania's most awarded independent hospitality brands. The recognition comes as travelers increasingly seek authenticity, personalization and meaningful experiences over standardized luxury.

Located in Cluj-Napoca, one of Eastern Europe's fastest-growing technology, business and cultural hubs, Vibre Hotel combines contemporary design, seamless technology and curated hospitality experiences for both business and leisure travelers.

Supported by continuous investment and a long-term vision for hospitality excellence, the hotel has continued to invest in guest experience, gastronomy, technology and design, positioning itself as more than a hotel: an evolving hospitality ecosystem.

Today, the property features 49 rooms and suites, executive event facilities, wellness amenities, Leda Restaurant and C'est la Vie Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, known for its panoramic city views, elevated gastronomy and curated lifestyle experiences.

"Winning Gold is an incredible honour, but it represents something even more important," said Marius Stan, General Manager of Vibre Hotel. "It validates the belief that independent hospitality brands can compete at the highest level when they have a clear identity, an exceptional team and a genuine commitment to guest experience."

As travelers continue to prioritize authentic experiences and a strong sense of place, Vibre Hotel represents a new generation of hospitality brands emerging from Central and Eastern Europe brands defined not by scale, but by character, originality and a deep connection to their destination.

Vibre Hotel

Vibre Hotel is an independent five-star boutique hotel located in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, Romania. Built around the principles of quiet luxury and personalized hospitality, the property offers 49 rooms and suites, executive event facilities, wellness amenities, Leda Restaurant and C'est la Vie Rooftop Restaurant & Bar. In 2026, Vibre Hotel received the Gold distinction for Hotel of the Year Independent Hotel, 5 Stars at the TopHotel Awards.

www.vibrehotel.ro

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