From the Beauty of the Yangtze River and the Changes of Hubei: Exploring "What Makes China"

WUHAN, JINGMEN and YICHANG, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Jimu News: Twenty-six cities in Hubei have thrived by the Yangtze River, drawing strength from its waters. Its 1,062-kilometer runoff within the province has shaped the elegance of the "Land of a Thousand Lakes." On October 27, the online thematic publicity campaign "What Makes China • Living by the Yangtze River" kicked off in Wuhan. Experts, scholars and other participants shared insights around themes like "Cultural Yangtze River," answering the questions of the times with practical actions.

Yang Lisheng, deputy curator of the Hubei Provincial Museum, told the story of the Qin bamboo slips from Shuihudi in Yunmeng. In 278 BCE, the Qin State conquered Ying, the capital of the Chu State. Xi, the owner of the slips, lived in Yunmeng—a frontline at that time—witnessing the depth of history.

Yan Yuan, a 22-year-old Egyptian youth, won the second prize in the museum interpretation competition for universities in five central and southern provinces. He sighed, "China and ancient Egypt are both ancient civilizations, with the Yangtze River and the Nile nurturing splendid cultures alike." He further praised the openness bestowed by the Yangtze River on Hubei as truly endearing.

Yang Tao, a researcher at the Shishou Milu National Nature Reserve, introduced that over 30 years ago, there were only 64 milu deer in Hubei. Today, the reserve has seen the population multiply and expand to over 4,500, forming the world's largest and most dynamic wild population—showcasing ecological beauty.

From October 28 to 30, multiple media outlets conducted interviews in Wuhan, Jingzhou, Yichang and other places. They captured finless porpoises leaping through waves with cameras, recorded the voices of innovation, and exploredthe cultural heritage and context of Jingchu. These efforts demonstrate the contemporary practices of "living by the Yangtze River," allowing more people to understand Hubei and China through the Yangtze River.