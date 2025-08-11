From Sub-Zero to Scorching Heat: JETOUR T2 i-DM Embarks on Another Extreme Journey

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful extreme cold challenge, JETOUR is set to embark on another rigorous endurance test. Beginning at the end of June and lasting for one month, during the hottest season in the Middle East, JETOUR will launch a cross-border expedition spanning over 3,000 kilometers. The trip will start in Oman and pass through the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait, before concluding in the "Edge of the World"of Saudi Arabia.

The star of this challenge, the T2 i-DM is JETOUR's first hybrid SUV, officially unveiled in Qatar on December, 2024. The model has since been progressively launched across Middle East markets. To provide consumers with a direct demonstration of its performance capabilities, JETOUR has designed a series of demanding test scenarios for this expedition, including extended desert driving to assess range performance, and solar load testing to evaluate the vehicle's cooling efficiency and system reliability under extreme temperatures, fully showcasing the T2 i-DM's robust strength in harsh environments.

As the hybrid upgrade of the popular T2, the JETOUR T2 i-DM builds on its predecessor's success. Since the T2 launch, JETOUR has strengthened its presence in the Middle East, ranking 4th in SUV sales in 2025 and leading among Chinese brands. The brand has earned prestigious awards like the Times Business Leadership Awards and Oman's "Most Trusted Brand 2024." This upcoming challenge will test the T2 i-DM's capabilities and is expected to boost its recognition and growth in the region.

The T2 i-DM builds on the JETOUR T2's strong design, safety, and smart features, offering smoother power delivery and lower fuel consumption thanks to its hybrid system. It achieves a combined fuel consumption of just 0.8L/100km, a pure electric range of 139 km, and supports high-power external discharge for outdoor use. Whether commuting, long-distance driving, or camping, the T2 i-DM meets diverse needs.

JETOUR has invited top Middle East auto media, influencers, and professional drivers to form a specialized team to test the T2 i-DM's performance in extreme heat and challenging terrain. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting journey!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747524/image_5011064_9543717.jpg