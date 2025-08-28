From South Africa: AiMOGA Robotics Contributes to Sustainable Education Development Across the Continent

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery hosted the "Champion for Education in Africa" public welfare event in Johannesburg, South Africa, where it officially launched the "Powering Tomorrow through Education" initiative and announced the establishment of the Chery Education Fund. The AiMOGA humanoid robot made its debut as an "Ambassador for Educational Friendship," participating in guest reception, the opening ceremony, and key dialogue sessions.

Mornine serves as event greeter at the “Champion for Education in Africa” venue.

Chen Chunqing, Executive Vice President of Chery International, stated: "This is only the beginning. In the future, we will explore broader applications of robots in education — from multilingual communication to remote classroom support — by collaborating with governments, international organizations, and local communities to co-build a more sustainable education model."

AiMOGA Robotics Debuts Onsite, Shaping a New Image in Educational Engagement

Initiated by Chery and joined by UNICEF, the South African Department of Basic Education, and local educational institutions, the event focused on strengthening collaboration between the education sector, private enterprises, and nonprofits. Madam Deputy President Humile Mashatile, Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Ambassador Wu Peng attended and voiced support for cross-sector cooperation in education.

As the only embodied AI robot onsite, AiMOGA's first-generation humanoid "Mornine" welcomed guests in fluent English, participated in the stage unveiling, and joined the panel Q&A. When asked about the role of robots in education, Mornine replied: "Robots can become educational assistants, helping children access better and more diverse learning resources."

From Automotive Retail to Educational Venues: Expanding the Application Boundary of AiMOGA

Throughout the event, Mornine demonstrated stable performance across multilingual and multicultural tasks, offering humanlike interaction to enhance communication. Supported by Chery large language models, AiMOGA robot can deliver natural conversations and dynamic presentations — making it suitable for classrooms, showrooms, and training sessions.

Beyond the educational pilot, AiMOGA robots has been widely deployed across Chery's 4S dealerships in Indonesia, the UAE, and other markets — undertaking tasks such as smart vehicle walkthroughs and coordinated reception services.

Extending Corporate Responsibility to Empower Educational Sustainability

Zhang Shengshan, Executive Vice President of Chery International, emphasized: "Corporate social responsibility is not a one-time gesture, but a long-term commitment." Looking ahead, Chery will work with global partners to advance inclusive education through digital tools and intelligent robotics — contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759935/Mornine_serves_event_greeter__Champion_Education_Africa__venue.jpg