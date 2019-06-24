From Smart Washing to the Future of Clothing and Fabric Care: Haier Unveils Its Latest 2019 Innovations to Enrich Its Internet of Clothes Capacity

Are you ready for the Internet of Clothing, a future where your clothes interact with your appliances? Where you no longer have to worry about shrinking your favourite sweater or have to fiddle around with tiny labels? Or iron clothes! Well, get ready because that future is here. Haier, the world No.1 house appliances manufacturer, unveiled its latest products primed for a world in which our clothes connect to the network.

The latest "connected" range of products primed for the IoC era include:

"Qianhe" washing machine: The world first - 601 mm - ultra-sonic air-washing machine that converts water into micron particles that can permeate through clothes fabrics to smooth out creases, making it possible for users to enjoy iron-free washing experience.

"Yiren" washing machine: The world's first outer-drum-free washing machine added another wow-factor to the event. The design of removing the outer drum and leaving the water-tight inner drum has solved the "dirty drum" problem-plagued in the traditional washing machine, eliminating the possibility of the trapped dirt causing contamination to the newly-washed clothes.

Casarte fusion washing + care machine, designed for luxury items, offers a four-in-one solution for air-washing, water-washing, and heat pump drying for 7-10kg loads. Aiming to provide proactive washing services, the built-in sensor of Casarte fusion washing + care machine activates the device at users' approach and automatically sets up the procedures throughout the washing and drying according to clothes material identified by the machine.

The Leader 2 washing machine comes with an AI backed virtual laundry assistant able to make recommendations on fabric care and laundry settings. Furthermore, it remains operational without access to the Internet, making it an independent, intelligent terminal. With ultimate level of anti-mold and 3D-shower washing technology, it prevents the growth of mildew and bacteria from achieving the ultimate clean wash.

Commenting on the launch of the new products by whom in charge of the BU said, "We take real-life scenarios as the primary source of innovation to boost Haier's breakthrough in the industry. From creating world-class washing machines to building an eco-system of 'smart washing' solutions, the company's contribution to clean and hygienic lifestyle has pioneered a new frontier in the industry."

Connected Appliances for a Future of Smart Interaction

Life in the era of IoC: During the event, Haier gave an insight into how homes of the future might work using integrated appliances throughout the house. Demonstrating the "Smart Balcony" concept, Haier displayed how devices communicate as the independent washing machine, and drying rack automatically interacted to complete washing and drying cycles.

Shoe cleaning and caring is another uncharted field the company has been exploring. Haier presented the "Smart Entryway" solutions with a machine that matches the customized washing and caring procedure to the shoes of different type and style.

"We have expanded the focus of Haier washing machine from its functionality to a management platform that oversees the entire life-cycle of clothes. By compiling multifaceted resources about clothing brand and washing products, our products can provide users with all-around solutions for washing, protection, storage, clothes pairing, and purchase", said the relevant responsible person.

Under its "three in one" localization strategy – combining design, manufacturing and sales – Haier continues to deliver innovative smart washing devices to users, building up a robust foundation for its world-leading smart home ecosystem and brand portfolio.

