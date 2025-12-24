From Skincare to Collectible Art: Chinese Beauty Item Sets a New ¥1.1 Million Auction Record

The star lots of the auction — two sets titled "Contemporary Works by Cheng Lei: Yuling Congguang Jade Lidded Box and Accessories" — were sold for RMB 632,500 and RMB 460,000 respectively. The astonishing hammer prices immediately drew international attention, with some observers commenting that "Oriental aesthetics is redefining the rules of the luxury market."

This Was More Than an Auction—It Was a Cultural Statement."

An international art observer commented:

"When Western luxury still leans on logos, Chinese collectors are paying real premiums for cultural meaning that must be decoded. This changes our understanding of luxury entirely."

Four Intangible Cultural Heritage Techniques Behind the Work

What makes these pieces remarkable is not only the price, but the astonishing craftsmanship embedded within them. The works are the result of collaboration among four masters of Chinese intangible heritage:

Cheng Lei , an inheritor of Suzhou jade-carving craftsmanship, follows the classical principle of "carving in accordance with the material," allowing the stone's natural textures to speak for themselves. Through the highly sophisticated technique of ingenious color-highlight carving, she maximizes the natural beauty of each piece of jade, bringing out its inherent layers and expressive qualities to the highest degree.

, inheritor of Hangzhou silk weaving – contributing ultra-fine, airy, "light–soft–resilient" weaving techniques. Du Ping , inheritor of the Du-style copper engraving – sculpting metal as though painting with blades.

, inheritor of the Du-style copper engraving – sculpting metal as though painting with blades. Lin Zhongxing, renowned calligrapher – infusing the work with expressive brush-breath aesthetics.

Together, they created a mesmerizing set of "Oriental aesthetic codes" in sculptural form.

"This is nothing short of a perfect act of cultural translation!" praised an international curator.

"Pechoin, a brand with nearly a century of history since its founding in 1931, has witnessed the inheritance and evolution of Chinese skincare culture. They have transformed ancient craftsmanship into stunning contemporary art objects. What they are offering is not merely a product, but an Oriental narrative compelling enough to captivate the world."

The Surprising Origin: A Skincare Line That Already Took China by Storm

Interestingly, the auctioned works were inspired by the original Pechoin Exquisite Jade Collection, launched earlier this year.

The Exquisite Jade line draws inspiration from the cong—a Neolithic jade ritual artifact symbolizing the harmony between heaven and earth, characterized by a square exterior and circular core.

This integration of ancient geometry with modern aesthetics has made the collection a standout in China's beauty market.

A Bidding War that Surprised Even the Art Market

What stunned observers further was the intensity of bidding, at a time when Western art markets remain turbulent.

Collectors competed fiercely for these works—pieces that merge heritage craft with modern innovation—solidifying the auction as a historic moment in cross-category fine-art commerce.

Proceeds from this sale will be donated to public welfare efforts, giving the cultural event a meaningful conclusion. This was not merely a commercial triumph, but a cultural one.

Many believe the auction sent a clear signal to global luxury markets:

"The future of luxury is being written in the East."

And Pechoin's performance has opened a new chapter in how heritage beauty brands may participate in global collectible markets.

Founded in 1931, Pechoin is one of the oldest and most renowned skincare brands in China. For over ninety years, it has been committed to integrating traditional Eastern herbal wisdom with state-of-the-art modern technology, redefining the "scientific herbal" skincare concept, and dedicating itself to providing consumers with an effective yet gentle skincare experience.

As a pioneer in China's beauty and skincare industry, Pechoin has claimed a total of seven awards over nine consecutive years at the IFSCC International Federation of Cosmetic Science Conference — including three global IFSCC awards and consecutive wins of the Young Scientist Award. In 2025, it launched the new Oriental Gift Lingyu Series, which leverages a highly effective yet non-irritating Chinese skincare philosophy to help skin restore its healthy state, further demonstrating the charm and strength of Chinese brands.

